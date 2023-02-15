Mesalamine Market Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —The global mesalamine market size is estimated to grow from USD 169.5 million in 2020 and reach USD 211.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, 2021-2027. Mesalamine, also known as Mesalazine, is a prescription drug containing 5-aminosalicylic acid that helps cure ulcerative colitis (UC) and other inflammatory bowel disorders. Mesalamine is known as the first-line agent for the treatment of active UC and preservation of clinical recovery. It has been reported as the active anti-inflammatory agent used since the 1940s to treat UC. Several different types of mesalamine medications can be distinguished based on their means of delaying mesalamine release until it reaches the colon.

Mesalamine Market Dynamic

Mesalamine is usually very safe, and patients handle it very well. High global occurrence of Ulcerative Colitis (UC) is estimated to fuel the demand for mesalamine. New product releases are also expected to foresee the growth of the market.

Growing patient support programs are providing numerous opportunities for the global mesalamine market. Increasing research and development and improving investment in healthcare in developing countries further promote mesalamine market growth. New partnerships and ventures have opened the way for market players to grow the business and customer base.

The factors that raise restraints on the global mesalamine market are side effects of treatments and medications that cause nausea or vomiting, fever, headache, stomach and abdominal pain, and rash. It may also increase the permeability of pancreatic ducts. The high level of unaddressed clinical need in ulcerative colitis hampers global mesalamine market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Mesalamine Market:

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many industries are suffering from issues such as a halt in production and lack of supply of raw material due to the imposition of lockdown in various nations. The COVID-19 has significantly impacted the petrochemical industry and jolted the global economy. With the halt in construction projects, especially during April-May 2020, the demand for mesalamine declined from the end-use industries. This is expected to impact the overall market value of mesalamine in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the mesalamine market based on dosage and application.

Based on the dosage form, the mesalamine market is segmented into –

Capsule

Tablets

Based on application, the mesalamine market is segmented into –

Ulcerative colitis

Crohn’s disease

Other bowel inflammatory diseases

Mesalamine Market: Regional Outlook

The global mesalamine market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa. North America is the largest mesalamine market due to the presence of major pharmaceutical firms in the region. Government funding and incentives for developing new and alternative therapeutics for the treatment are also boosting the mesalamine market growth. Europe region shares the highest revenue as the prevalence of bowel diseases increasing across the region.

Mesalamine Market: Competitive Landscape

The major companies in the global mesalamine market are Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ferring B.V., Allergan, Bausch Health Companies Incorporated (Salix Pharmaceutical).

The other major companies include Zydus Cadila, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Tillotts Pharma AG, Shire plc, Pfizer Incorporated, Norga Pharma, AstraZeneca, Abbvie Incorporated, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sandoz Mesalamine, Cipla, Synmosa Biopharma Corporation, Lunan Better Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co, Novartis AG.

The mesalamine market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

Mesalamine Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On: