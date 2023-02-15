Wine Packaging Market | Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Forecast by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —Global Wine Packaging Market: by Packaging Type (Glass, Plastics, Metal, and Paperboard), by Closure (Aluminum Screw Caps, Synthetic Corks, and Natural Corks) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The wine packaging market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the wine packaging industry.

Wine Packaging Industry Outlook

The global wine packaging market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Wine is best known for boosting immunity, reducing the risk of heart stroke, and others. This is increasing the demand for wine among health-conscious consumers. The wine packaging market thus started getting a boost as the consumption of wine increased. Different types of wine are available in the market, such as red wine, white wine, sparkling wine, and others.

Factors Affecting the Wine Packaging Market Over the Forecast Period:

In the wine packaging market, the preferable material is glass. It protects it from getting contaminated or any physical contact; therefore, a considerable share is covered by glass packaging in the wine packaging market.

Wine packaging mostly chooses their bottles to be attractive, and so it is straightforward to shape glass the way one wants, and the finishing appears crystal clear on it. Moreover, the glass can be sized differently according to the choice, which is also a major advantage of wine packaging in glass compared to other packaging materials.

Growing stringent regulations for using certain packaging raw materials will hamper the market growth at the global level.

Impact of COVID-19 on Wine Packaging Market:

The COVID-19 affects the person’s immune system, leading to a decrease in immunity and weakness. Wine is known to offer several health benefits, which also include boosting immunity. So this fact has augmented the demand for wine as it has low ABV content and was consumed a lot by health-conscious consumers. Therefore, the demand for the wine packaging market gradually increased as the consumption of wine increased amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global wine packaging market based on packaging type and closure.

The wine packaging market has been segmented based on packaging type –

Glass

Plastic

Metal

Paperboard

The wine packaging market has been segmented based on closure –

Aluminum Screw Caps

Synthetic Corks

Natural Corks

Wine Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The wine packaging market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global wine packaging market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the wine packaging market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Wine Packaging Market Competitors Includes –

The wine packaging market has a presence of a few market players across the globe. The key wine packaging market players operating in the global market include–

Amcor Limited

Ardagh Group SA

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ball Corporation

CCL Industries Incorporated

Encore Glass Incorporated

Enoplastic SPA

Exal Group

G3 Enterprises Incorporated

Gerresheimer Moulded Glass GmbH (Germany)

Hoover Container Solutions Incorporated

Maverik Enterprises Incorporated

Multi-Color Incorporation

Owens-Illinois Group Incorporated

Smurfit Kappa Group.

The wine packaging market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.