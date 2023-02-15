Tea And Tea Based Beverages Market Outlook, Share, Trends andForecast 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —Global Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market: by Category (Organic and Conventional), by Form (Ready to Drink, Loose Tea Powder, and Tea Bags), by Product Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Herbal Tea, and Others), by Packaging (Plastic Containers, Cartons, and Aluminium Tins) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The tea and tea-based beverages market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the tea and tea-based beverages industry.

Tea and Tea-based Beverages Industry Outlook

The global tea and tea-based beverages market size was valued at USD 46.2 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 67.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Tea is an aromatic beverage that is derived from the Camellia Sinesis plant. It is considered a very healthy drink containing many potent antioxidants and various minerals such as potassium, manganese, and calcium. Tea is consumed regularly and helps reduce the cell damage caused by free radicals and lower cholesterol, reduce the intensity of obesity, and facilitate healthy weight loss of an individual. A significant trend for organic tea farming has been observed in the recent past, owing to the rising awareness among consumers regarding the adverse health effects of conventional tea farming.

Factors Affecting the Tea and Tea Based Beverages Market Over the Forecast Period:

There is a huge demand for flavored tea in the global market. Therefore, tea manufacturers and food processors are planning to develop various tea flavors, such as rose, mango, lichee, etc., in the tea and tea-based market, which will provide growth to the market.

The growing youth population is raising the demand for green tea due to its range of health benefits. Therefore, growth can be expected in the green tea market over the forecast period. However, the fluctuation in the raw material prices and the supply chain issues in tea will impede the growth of the tea and tea-based beverages market over the forecast period.

The growing e-commerce market, with the introduction of prominent e-commerce companies across the globe, such as Amazon, Alibaba, and Walmart, is offering a growth opportunity to the tea and tea-based beverages manufacturers to expand their portfolio on the global platform.

Impact of COVID-19 on Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the tea and tea-based beverages market across the globe. Green tea and black tea have become the medicinal plant used as an immunity booster amidst the virus’s rapid spread. There were several tea recipes shared across the social media platform by many influencers amidst the pandemic. Therefore, tea and tea-based beverages are expected to witness significant growth in the market value in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the tea and tea-based beverages market based on product type, packaging, nature, and format.

The tea and tea-based beverages market has been segmented based on product type–

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Herbal Tea

Others

The tea and tea-based beverages market has been segmented based on the packaging –

Plastic Containers

Cartons

Aluminum Tins

The tea and tea-based beverages market has been segmented based on nature –

Organic

Conventional

The tea and tea-based beverages market has been segmented based on format –

Ready-to-Drink

Loose Tea Powder

Tea Bags

Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market: Regional Outlook

The tea and tea-based beverages market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global tea and tea-based beverages market and was expected to retain its position in the market during the forecast period. The major factors leading to the growth of the market players include the presence of a huge number of loose tea providers in Asia-Pacific economies, such as China and India. As per the Tea Board of India, India ranks second globally and has the largest tea consumption across the globe. According to an Indian Survey, about 70 to 80% of total tea produced in the country is consumed in the Indian market. The household consumes around 88% of tea, and 64% of the overall population consumes tea in India.

Key Global Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market Competitors Includes –

The tea and tea-based beverages market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key tea and tea-based beverages players operating in the global market include –

Alkaloid AD Skopje

Amar Tea Private Ltd.

Ambo Exports Industries Ltd.

AMORE Pacific Corp.

Arbor Teas

Associated British Foods Plc.

Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd.

Ceylon Organics Limited

Girnar Food & Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Gujarat Tea Processors & Packers Ltd.

ITO EN, Ltd.

Limtex (India) Ltd.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd.

Nestle SA

Numi Inc. P.B.C

Organic India Private Limited

Starbucks Corporation

Tata Group

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Republic of Tea

The Stash Tea Company

Townshend’s Tea Company

Twining and Company Limited

Unilever Group.

The tea and tea-based beverages market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.