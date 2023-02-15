Protein Hydrolysate Market | Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Forecast by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —Global Protein Hydrolysate Market: by Type (Milk, Plant, and Animal), by Application (Infant Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, and Dietary Supplements), by Process (Enzymatic Hydrolysis and Acid and Alkaline Hydrolysis), by Form (Powder and Liquid), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The protein hydrolysate market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the protein hydrolysate market.

Protein Hydrolysate Industry Outlook

The global protein hydrolysate market size was valued at USD 170 million in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 395 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Protein hydrolysate is a mixture of amino acids that spits protein using various enzymes, alkali, or acids. It is derived from plants, animals, and various milk products. Patients cannot take protein from regular food; therefore, protein hydrolysate is commonly used for patients admitted to the hospitals and suffering from various diseases. These proteins are mostly available in the form of solid and liquid. As per rising awareness about the consumption of a balanced diet, increasing the spending capacity of the consumer towards baby nutrition products, the demand for protein hydrolysate is growing across the globe.

Factors Affecting the Protein Hydrolysate Market Over the Forecast Period:

Hydrolysate proteins are available at a very high cost in the market, as they are derived from various plants, animals, and milk products. These proteins are listed in special diets and recommended by the doctors to provide them additional nutrition. Therefore, these factors affect the market growth of protein hydrolysate in lower-middle-income economies.

With the increasing disposable income of consumers, the demand for nutritious food derived from plants, animals, and various milk products, is increasing across the globe. People have started focusing more on infant food at an early age to avoid malnutrition in future stages, which supports the growth of the protein hydrolysate market. Moreover, governments from various nations have implemented strict rules and regulations regarding the production and consumption of animal products, hampering the growth of the protein hydrolysate market.

There is a hike in demand for protein hydrolysate due to the rapidly rising e-commerce industry coupled with the rising awareness about the protein hydrolysate for the growth of infants at early ages, offering growth opportunities to the protein hydrolysate market across the globe.

Impact of COVID-19 on Protein Hydrolysate Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic will have a dramatic effect on the growth of the protein hydrolysate market. The demand for nutritional food products is increasing to build immunity, which has augmented the market growth across the globe. However, the disruption in the supply chain and the less spending on expensive nutritional products will derail the market growth. Therefore, a considerable increase in the global sales of the protein hydrolysate market can be expected by the end of 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global protein hydrolysate market study based on type, form, and application.

The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on type –

Milk

Plant

Animal

The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on the process –

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Acid and Alkaline Hydrolysis

The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on form –

Powder

Liquid

The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented based on application –

Infant Nutrition

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Protein Hydrolysate Market: Regional Outlook

The protein hydrolysate market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global protein hydrolysate market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the protein hydrolysate market over the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Protein Hydrolysate Market Competitors Includes –

The protein hydrolysate market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key protein hydrolysate players operating in the global market include–

Abbott Laboratories

ADM Company

Agrilife

AMCO Proteins

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods

BRISK BIO

Danone Nutricia

Friesland Campina

Glanbia PLC

Hilmar Ingredients

Kerry Group PLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nestle S.A.

Tate & Lyle PLC.

The protein hydrolysate market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.