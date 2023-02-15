Printed Electronics Market latest Analysis andGrowth Forecast By 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —Global Printed Electronics Market: by Printing Technology (Screen Printing, Inkjet Printing, Flexographic Printing, Gravure Printing), by Application (Displays, Photovoltaic (PV) Cells, Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Tags, Lighting, Sensors, Batteries), by Material Type (Substrates, Inks, Plastic, Glass, Paper, Dielectric Inks, Conductive Inks), by End-user Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Retail & Packaging, Aerospace & Defence, Construction & Architecture), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The printed electronics market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the printed electronics market.

Printed Electronics Industry Outlook

The global printed electronics market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.9 billion in 2020 to USD 22.7 billion by 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2021 to 2027. The production of Screen Printing is gathering traction around the globe, backed by wide applications such as commercialized devices such as smartphones and laptops, sensors, and photovoltaic cells. In addition, the global market is driven by the trend of using graphene ink to develop cost-effective, versatile, water-repellent, and highly conductive printing technologies. Over the forecast period, this aspect would boost the global printed electronics industry.

Factors Affecting the Printed Electronics Market Over the Forecast Period:

The increased use of printed electronics to produce smart and connected devices and the growing penetration of IoT are the key factors driving the global market. Moreover, the global demand for energy-efficient, lightweight, flexible electronics, low manufacturing costs, and environmentally sustainable technologies is also moving the market towards expansion.

Substantial cost advantages provided by printing technologies are boosting the market growth. The use of additive processing for print electronics is also creating market growth opportunities.

The advent of new functionalities and the implementation of Printed Electronics and its combination with multiple products create several opportunities in the global market for printed electronics.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/printed-electronics-market

Complex Production Method is Hindering the Market Growth

The knowledge gap between the various group of people engaged in the production of Printed Electronics is restricting the market growth.

The lack of understanding of benefits among manufacturers of electronic devices and components is hindering the industry’s growth.

Complex production methods and other content problems impede the market.

The commercialization of innovative and cost-effective inks presents huge challenges to the global demand for printed electronics.

Impact of COVID-19 on Printed Electronics Market:

COVID-19 Pandemic is projected to have a major impact on the global printed electronic industry, as the APAC region is one of the largest raw and finished products producers. COVID-19 has also significantly affected the printing electronics market, and manufacturers intend to foresee production delays when the sector needs more human labor. Reduction of processing capability limits the probability of printing displays. With factories facing labor and component storage, production declines are expected. Reducing orders, halting production activities, and labor shortages are likely to affect applications, impacting the printing electronics industry.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global printed electronics market study based on technology, material type, application, and end-use industry.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/printed-electronics-market?opt=2950

Based on the technology, the printed electronics market has been segmented into–

Screen Printing

Inkjet Printing

Flexographic Printing

Gravure Printing

Others

Based on material type, the printed electronics market has been segmented into –

Substrates

Inks

Plastic

Glass

Paper

Dielectric Inks

Conductive Inks

Based on application, the printed electronics market has been segmented into –

Displays

Photovoltaic (PV) Cells

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Tags

Lighting

Sensors

Batteries

Others

Based on end-use industry, the printed electronics market has been segmented into –

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Retail and Packaging

Aerospace and Defence

Construction and Architecture

Others

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/printed-electronics-market

Printed Electronics Market: Regional Outlook

The global printed electronics market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the global printed electronics market, North America accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2020, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The region of the region is primarily due to the growing investment in R&D, the technology is expected to gain traction in North America. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period. This rise is attributable to the increasing need for printed electronics technologies in the implementation of consumer products.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/printed-electronics-market

Key Global Printed Electronics Market Competitors Includes –

The global printed electronics market is highly fragmented, with the presence of many players across the globe. The key player operating in the global printed electronics market include –

Samsung Electronics Company Limited

LG Electronics Incorporated

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Molex LLC

Nissha Corporate Limited

DuPont de Nemours Incorporated

NCC Nano LLC

E Ink Holdings

Ynvisible Interactive Incorporated

Optomec Incorporated

Cambridge Display Technology Limited

Brightvolt Incorporated

T+ink Incorporated

Printed Electronics Limited.

The printed electronics market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.