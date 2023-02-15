Plastic Container Market Size, Trends, Scope andGrowth Analysis to 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —Global Plastic Container Market: by Product (Bottles & Jars, Cups & Bowls, Bags & Pouches, and Others), by Material (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Polypropylene (PP), and Others), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, and Personal Care), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The plastic container market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the plastic container industry.

Plastic Container Industry Outlook

The global plastic container market size was valued at USD 55.3 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 69.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Plastic containers are one of the most used and preferred packaging materials across the globe. They can be molded into a range of products that can be later used for various applications. The use of plastic ensures the durability of the packaging and the retention of the nutrients and chemical properties of the product.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/plastic-container-market

Factors Affecting the Plastic Container Market Over the Forecast Period:

Fast-moving lifestyle is shifting the focus of the population towards pre-cooked food, backed by the rising number of online food delivery platforms, raising the demand for plastic containers for the packaging and safe delivery of the food to the consumer.

Continuous rise in the use of rigid plastic containers for the packaging of food & beverages is further expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Rising urbanization and improved lifestyle with rising disposable income are expected to increase the demand for personal care products with attractive plastic packaging.

With issues related to the negative impact of plastic on the environment, changing consumer needs, preferences, and increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging, the plastic packaging industry is improving and incorporating beneficial changes to all segments.

Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Container Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the use of plastic containers across pharmaceuticals, restaurants, and food packaging for online food delivery amidst the crisis. Moreover, the plastic containers find their significant application in the quarantine centers and hospitals to deliver food to the COVID-19 patients, staff members, doctors, and others. Therefore, considerable growth can be estimated in the growth of plastic container market value in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global plastic container market study based on product, material, and application.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/plastic-container-market?opt=2950

The plastic container market has been segmented based on product –

Bottles & Jars

Cups & Bowls

Bags & Pouches

Others (Pails and Clamshells)

The plastic container market has been segmented based on material–

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/plastic-container-market

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

The plastic container market has been segmented based on application–

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Personal Care

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/plastic-container-market

Plastic Container Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographical viewpoint, the global Plastic Container market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest market share for Plastic containers, followed by Europe and North America. Moreover, North America is estimated to project the highest CAGR globally during the forecast period.

Key Global Plastic Container Market Competitors Includes –

The plastic container market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key plastic container market players operating in the global market include –

Amcor Limited

Graham Packaging

Anchor Packaging Incorporated

Plastipak Packaging

The Plastic Bottles Company

Alpack

Rahway Steel Drum Company

Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated

Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Company KG

International Packaging

Constar International.

The plastic container market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.