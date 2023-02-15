Leading Mass Spectrometry Innovations to Drive Advances in Healthcare, Energy, and Materials Science

Pune, India, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Introduction to Mass Spectrometry

Mass spectrometry is a powerful analytical technique used to measure the mass-to-charge ratio of ions. It is used in a wide range of applications, from determining the elemental composition of a sample to analysing the structure of proteins and other large molecules. In mass spectrometry, an ionized sample is introduced into a vacuum chamber, where it is accelerated by an electric field and then passed through an analyser that separates the ions according to their mass-to-charge ratio. The ions are then detected, and the mass-to-charge ratio of each ion is determined. Mass spectrometry can be used to identify unknown compounds, determine the elemental composition of a sample, and characterize the structure of large molecules such as proteins.

Overview of Mass Spectrometry Techniques

The report “Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Growth by Technology [Hybrid (Triple Quadrupole, QTOF, FTMS), Single (Quadrupole, TOF, Ion Trap), Others], Application (Life Science Research, Clinical Diagnostics), Enduser (Pharma-Biotech, Environmental, F&B) – Global Forecasts to 2025”, is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Mass spectrometry is a type of analytical technique used to measure the mass-to-charge ratio of ions. It is used to identify and quantify chemical compounds, to characterize and quantify the elemental composition of a sample, and to detect trace contaminants. Mass spectrometry can also be used to detect and quantify isotopes of elements and to determine the structure of molecules. Mass spectrometry is a powerful tool for many scientific and industrial applications, such as drug discovery, food safety, environmental monitoring, forensic toxicology, and medical diagnostics. Mass spectrometry techniques are divided into two main categories: direct analysis and indirect analysis.

Direct analysis techniques measure the mass-to-charge ratio of ions directly, without any additional manipulation. These techniques include electron ionization (EI), matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization (MALDI), and electrospray ionization (ESI).

Indirect analysis techniques measure the mass-to-charge ratio of ions indirectly, by manipulating the ion or using a calibration curve. These techniques include gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS), liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry (LC/MS), and inductively coupled plasma/mass spectrometry (ICP/MS).

In addition to these techniques, there are also other specialized techniques, such as surface-enhanced laser desorption/ionization (SELDI), Fourier transform ion cyclotron resonance (FT-ICR), and ion mobility spectrometry (IMS).

Principles of Mass Spectrometry

Ionization: In order to analyse a sample, it must be ionized so that it can be manipulated by an electric or magnetic field. Separation: The ions must be separated according to their mass-to-charge ratio (m/z). Detection: The separated ions must be detected in order to generate a spectrum. Identification: The spectrum must be interpreted in order to identify the sample.

Applications of Mass Spectrometry

Proteomics: Mass spectrometry is used in proteomics to characterise proteins, measure relative abundance, identify post-translational modifications, and sequence peptides. Metabolomics: Mass spectrometry is used in metabolomics to identify and quantify metabolites in cells, tissues, and fluids. Lipidomics: Mass spectrometry is used to analyse lipids (fats, oils, waxes, and sterols) and determine their structure, composition, and relative abundance. Drug Discovery: Mass spectrometry is used to identify and quantify drug metabolites, to investigate drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, and to monitor drug concentrations in the body. Clinical Diagnostics: Mass spectrometry is used in clinical diagnostics to detect and measure biomarkers, such as hormones, proteins, and drugs, in blood, urine, and other body fluids. Environmental Monitoring: Mass spectrometry is used to detect and quantify pollutants, such as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), in the environment.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Mass Spectrometry

Advantages:

Mass spectrometry is a powerful analytical tool that can detect and identify the structure of molecules with high accuracy and sensitivity. It can be used to obtain information about the elemental composition and isotopic ratios of a sample. It can be used to determine the amount of a certain compound in a sample as well as its chemical structure. It is capable of analyzing complex mixtures of compounds in a single analysis. It has a wide range of applications, from food analysis and environmental testing to drug discovery and forensic science.

Disadvantages:

It requires a highly trained operator, expensive equipment and costly consumables. The analysis of large molecules can be challenging due to their fragmentation patterns. The accuracy of the results depends on the quality of the instrumentation and the operator’s skill. It is not suitable for analyzing samples in real-time. It is difficult to identify and quantify trace analytes in complex matrices such as biological fluids.

Conclusion:

Mass spectrometry is an invaluable tool in modern science, and its applications are far-reaching. It is used to identify unknown compounds and to measure the molecular weight of compounds. It has applications in the fields of biology, chemistry, and medicine, and is used for environmental testing, drug testing, and food safety testing. It is useful in the study of proteins and other biomolecules, and in the study of the structure and function of DNA and RNA. Mass spectrometry is an important tool in the elucidation of the structure of chemical compounds, and in the analysis of chemical reactions. It is also used to identify and quantify trace elements in samples. Mass spectrometry is a powerful technique that has revolutionized many aspects of analytical chemistry and has opened up new avenues of research.

Research Study Article:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mass-spectrometry-market-437.html

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mass-spectrometry-market.asp

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mass-spectrometry-market.asp

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mass-spectrometry-market-worth-5-6-billion-by-2025–exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301218756.html