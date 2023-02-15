Farmers & Fishermen CEO and Founder Kirk Halpern, and His Son Ben Halpern, are Honored with Prestigious Business Awards

Atlanta, GA, USA, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — Food industry expert Kirk Halpern, Founder and CEO of Farmers & Fishermen, is being honored for his years of community service and business acumen. His son, Ben Halpern, who serves as Executive Vice President, continues his father’s vision as they launched Farmers & Fishermen in 2019, pivoting to create one of the fastest-growing home delivery companies in the nation. Farmers & Fishermen is dedicated to supplying their valued food service and home delivery customers with the highest quality meat, seafood, and specialty products available predominately from small farmers, fishermen and niche producers.

The latest award for Kirk Halpern, was recently announced by headline sponsor Wipfli LLP, who shared that Halpern has been selected as a 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. Halpern’s non-profit leadership includes having formerly served as the Board Chair of Goodwill of North Georgia, helping to get people back to work.

According to Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan who said, “The Titan 100 are preeminent leaders who have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Georgia business community.” Halpern will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on April 27th, 2023, at Zoo Atlanta: Savanna Hall, which is one of the city’s most treasured historic buildings. This awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

In addition to Halpern’s business achievements, his proudest accomplishments include his family, and his son Ben who has been recognized for his leadership, skills, and hard work. Ben serves as Executive Vice President of Farmers & Fishermen and following in his father’s footsteps, was recently selected as a “40 Under 40” by the award-winning and nationally recognized Atlanta Jewish Times.

At Farmers & Fishermen, Ben’s role encompasses everything from sales to marketing to operations. He serves on the Board of Trustees at Temple Emanu-El and works to focus on a community of inclusion by working with individuals with special needs. Ben earned his bachelor’s degrees in Business Management and Marketing from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University. For more information visit www.farmersandfishermen.com

About Farmers & Fishermen:

Farmers & Fishermen is one of the fastest-growing food home delivery companies in the nation. Farmers & Fishermen is dedicated to supplying their valued food service and home delivery customers with the highest quality meat, seafood, and specialty products available predominately from small farmers, fishermen and niche producers.