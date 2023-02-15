The Part 2 (and final) Auction of The Ron Blessing Collection will be Held March 18 by Woody Auction

Douglass, KS, 2023-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — An outstanding Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) table lamp with a leaded glass Nasturtium shade is the expected headliner in the sale of Part 2 of the Ron Blessing collection – an incredible accumulation of quality Victorian antiques, French cameo art glass, period American furniture and other items – on Saturday, March 18th by Woody Auction, online and live in the Douglass auction hall.

The original six-socket electrified lamp is in excellent overall condition and has a telescoping base that extends to 44 inches in total height. The beautiful, 32-inch Nasturtium shade has numerous yellow and orange blossoms with green slag foliage background and an amethyst and white ribbon border. Both base and shade are signed “Tiffany Studios”. The lamp carries a pre-sale estimate of $60,000-$80,000.

Part 1 of the collection was held in October of last year and was a huge success. A gorgeous pair of early 20th century signed Galle French cameo art glass pieces, one a lamp and the other a vase, sold for a combined $133,750 to headline the event. This final auction will begin at 9:30 am Central time, with online bidding via LiveAuctioneers.com. The auction hall is located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass.

“Ron Blessing’s magnificent antiques needed to be properly displayed, so he began collecting only the finest furniture,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “Part 2 features R.J. Horner, A.J. Johnson and Alexander Roux pieces of the utmost quality. We feel honored to present one of the finest collections of Victorian antiques to be found anywhere. Every lot will be sold to the highest bidder without reserve.”

Gorgeous antique vases are certain to spark bidding wars. Just a few beautiful examples are as follows:

– A signed Galle blown mold French cameo art glass vase in the Plum pattern, 13 ¼ inches tall, with incredible two-color green and yellow cameo carved overlay (est. $10,000-$20,000).

– A signed Daum Nancy French cameo art glass vase, 15 ¾ inches tall, boasting a pastel blue ground with a rare cameo carved and enamel swan scenic décor (est. $10,000-$15,000).

– A Brilliant Period Cut Glass cobalt blue cut to clear pedestal vase by Val St. Lambert, 15 ½ inches tall, dated 1926, presented to Felix Piret, head of crystal manufacturing, on the occasion of Val St. Lambert’s centennial anniversary and Piret’s 62 years of service (est. $3,000-$6,000).

– A rare American Brilliant Period Cut Glass pedestal vase by Clark in the Maple pattern, shape #417, 23 ¾ inches tall and weighing 21 pounds. This is a must-see vase with incredible blank and exquisite cutting (est. $1,500-$3,500).

Magnificent period furniture pieces will be led by a quarter sawn oak china cabinet in the Ribbed Egg pattern by R.J. Horner, 89 inches tall by 58 inches wide, with bun feet, beveled S-curve glass door and sides, one drawer, three glass shelves and numerous modern cut corner shelves (est. $6,000-$10,000).

A massive quarter sawn oak dining table by R.J. Horner, 30 inches by 84 inches by 60 ½ inches, with an elaborately carved north wind shell, scroll, bun feet, mythological animals carved around the edge of the tabletop and two removable leaves, lovingly made in the 1890s, should gavel for $5,000-$10,000.

A lovely rosewood etagere with hooded console, 102 inches tall by 55 inches wide, with a birds-eye maple interior, white marble and a mirrored door, very nice, has a pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$8,000.

A Brilliant Period Cut Glass amethyst cut to clear water pitcher attributed to Stevens and Williams, 11 ¼ inches tall, with an incredible engraved floral and scroll design and a sterling silver collar/spout with an embossed poppy design, marked Dominick & Haff and with the J.E. Caldwell & Co. jewelers mark, should fetch $10,000-$15,000. The sterling is engraved with a monogram and, “1819 Feb. 17th, 1899”.

A three-piece palace urn marked Royal Bonn, 50 inches by 14 inches and completely hand-painted with a village harvest scene and displaying incredible gold highlights, artist signed, should garner $4,000-$6,000. Mr. Woody called it “hands down the finest Royal Bonn item this auction house has ever sold.”

A double Victorian brides basket comprising a pair of decorated Mt. Washington Burmese art glass bowls with enamel daisy décor, set on an amazing Pairpoint #2202 silverplate stand featuring a winged cherub holding a flower vase and putti riding racing turtles, is expected to command $3,000-$6,000.

Ron Blessing was a long-time resident of Kearney, Nebraska, and began collecting quality Victorian antiques many years ago. Early on, he developed a love of silverplate items, especially pickle castors and brides’ baskets. His dream was to turn his Kearney warehouse into a fully displayed showroom of the finest antiques available and to host large dinner parties surrounded by the Victorian atmosphere.

As with many collectors, Ron’s tastes evolved, and French cameo art glass became another passion. Consequently, he managed to acquire some of the most sought-after pieces in the country. His antiques needed to be properly displayed, so Ron commenced collecting only the finest furniture, by makers such as R.J. Horner, A.J. Johnson, Meeks, Belter, Pottier & Stymus, Karpen, Phillip Kopp and Oriel.

Buyers present at the sale will enjoy a zero percent buyer’s premium when paying by cash or check. In addition, buyers present will pay no sales tax since this is an auction of a single seller collection. Also, collectors take note: Woody Auction has attempted to call any flaws that can affect the value of an item, but final determination is left to the buyer. Common nicks and scratches have not been called.

Please note that large furniture items will not be at the Douglass auction hall and must be picked up in person in Kearney, Nebraska or shipped via a professional shipper by Friday, April 14th. Pick-up or shipment may only occur after wire transfer has been received, checks have cleared, or with a bank guarantee. For more info about the large furniture items, please visit www.woodyauction.com/kearney-furniture. To set up an appointment to preview the large furniture items in Kearney, call 316-747-2694. Previews in Kearney will be held March 4th, from 10 am-3 pm; and March 17th from 8 am to 12 noon.

Previews will be held in the Douglass auction hall, for all of the antiques and small furniture items (but not the heavy furniture pieces and groupings), will be held March 17th, from 1-5 pm; and March 18th, from 8-9:30 am. People can register and bid online now, at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. For info about absentee and phone bidding as well as local accommodations, visit www.woodyauction.com/March-18-2023-ron-blessing/.

To learn more about Woody Auction and the final auction of the Ron Blessing collection slated for Saturday, March 18th at 9:30 am Central time, please visit www.woodyauction.com.