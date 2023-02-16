Packaging Robots Market Worth US$ 6.9 billion by 2025

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ —Packaging Robots Market: by Gripper Type (Claw, Clamp, Vacuum, and Others), by Application (Picking & Placing, Packing, and Palletizing), and by End User (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Logistics, Household Goods, and Others)– Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The packaging robot market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the packaging robot industry.

Packaging Robots Industry Outlook

The packaging robot market size was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Packaging robots are designed to fulfill the packaging operations in the industries, such as filling, transporting, sealing, and coding, among other operations. With the rise of automation and evolving robotics industry, the dependency on the workforce is decreasing across the globe, which is augmenting the demand for packaging robots in the industrial sector.

Factors Affecting the Packaging Robot Market Over the Forecast Period:

The rise in the manufacturing industry, backed by the initiatives in emerging economies, such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Made in China, is driving the manufacturing industries across the respective economies, which in turn, is augmenting the need for packaging robots in the manufacturing sector.

Rising urbanization and disposable income have led to continuous growth in the retail and e-commerce industry, likely to spur the packaging robot market during the forecast period.

High initial costs and a shortage of skilled and trained personnel will restrain the packaging robots market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Robots Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the packaging robot market across the globe. This is due to the imposition of the lockdown and practice of social distancing across developed and emerging nations, which has increased the demand for online delivery of goods. Moreover, the pandemic has declined the dependency of companies on the workforce and increased on automation. These factors together are fostering the growth of the global packaging robot market due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global packaging robot market study based on the gripper type, application, and end-user.

The packaging robot market has been segmented based on gripper type –

Clamp

Claw

Vacuum

Others

The packaging robot market has been segmented based on application –

Packing Case Packing Tray Packing Filling Others

Palletizing Case palletizing De-palletizing Others

Picking & Placing

The packaging robot market has been segmented based on end-user –

Logistics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Household goods

Others (Cosmetics)

Packaging Robots Market: Regional Outlook

The packaging robot market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global packaging robot market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Packaging Robots Market Competitors Includes –

The packaging robot market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key packaging robot market players operating in the global market include –

ABB Limited

Amada Co Ltd.

Bosch Packaging Technology

Brenton Engineering

Brokk AB (SE)

Durr Systems

Fanuc Corporation

Guangzhou Risong Intelligent Technology Holding (CN)

Krones AG

Kuka Roboter GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Remtec Automation LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Yaskawa America Inc.

The packaging robot market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Packaging Robots Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Packaging Robots Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Packaging Robots Market: Target Audience