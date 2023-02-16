Glue Laminated Timber Market Is Expected to Reach USD 8.27 billion in 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ —Glue Laminated Timber Market: by End-Use (Residential and Non-Residential), by Application (Floor Beams, Window and Door Header, Trusses and Supporting Columns and Roof Beam), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The glue-laminated timber market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive market analyses, capturing all the aspects of the glue laminated timber industry.

Glue Laminated Timber Industry Outlook

The glue laminated timber market size was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and reached USD 8.27 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Glue laminated timber is manufactured from a wide variety of small trees harvested from second or third-growth plantations and forests. The environment-friendliness of glue laminated timber is expected to stroke market demand globally.

Factors Affecting the Glue Laminated Timber Industry Over the Forecast Period:

Growing demand for glue laminated timber in the residential sector is expected to boost the global market growth as this timber improves the houses’ aesthetic.

Developing countries are expected to boost the demand for laminated building material, which will affirmatively affect the growth of the glue laminated timber market. Various benefits associated with glue laminated timber, such as fire resistance and durability, are expected to fuel the growth of the glue laminated timber market.

The easy availability of timber forest in the European region is estimated to accelerate the demand for laminated timber across the region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Glue Laminated Timber Market:

The glue laminated timber market had a major impact on the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic, the government and other local authorities have imposed a complete lockdown in several affected areas, disrupting the market’s growth. During the early stages of the pandemic, due to less workforce, construction activities have stopped, and also people were afraid to start carpentry or wooden work in their houses to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global glue laminated timber market study based only on end-use and application.

Based on the end-use, the glue laminated timber market has been segmented into ––

Residential

Non-Residential

Based on the application, the glue laminated timber market has been segmented into–

Floor Beams

Window and Door Header

Trusses and Supporting Columns

Roof Beams

Glue Laminated Timber Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global glue laminated timber market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global glue laminated timber market, followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, North America is expected to grow with a high CAGR globally over the forecast period.

Key Global Glue Laminated Timber Market Competitors Includes –

The global glue laminated timber market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key players operating in the global glue laminated timber market are –

Boise Cascade Company

Calvert Co., Inc.

Canfor Corporation

Binderholz GmbH

Structural Wood Systems

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Group

Pfeifer Holz GmbH

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

Meiken Lamwood Corp.

The glue laminated timber market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from primary interviews.