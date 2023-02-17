Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Growth Outlook, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2030

Technological advancements like machine learning, deep learning, OCR, and analytics within RPA is expected to aid the growth of the RPA software market. Although companies’ reluctance to shift towards automated operations from manual is likely to serve as a restraint to the RPA software market. However, benefits like seamless data entry & storage and elimination of errors and repetitions enhance the overall productivity of the organizations, hence are likely to drive the market growth of RPA software.

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global robotic process automation (RPA) software market based on type, deployment, enterprise size, application and operation at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Analysis, by Type

Software

Service

Implementing

Consulting

Training

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Analysis, by Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-premise

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Analysis, by Application

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecommunication & IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Analysis, by Operation

Rule-Based

Knowledge-Based

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Manufacturers –

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

FPT Software

KOFAX, Inc.

WorkFusion, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nice Systems Ltd.

NTT Advanced Technology Corp.

Kryon Systems

OnviSource, Inc.

Pegasystems, Inc.

UiPath

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

