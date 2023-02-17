SD WAN Software Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2022-2030

SD-WAN software helps to manage wide area networks and allows the companies to scale up the cloud-based applications. The software is gaining traction in the manufacturing industry as organiztions are willing to simplify the network management and is also being propelled with the rising trend of IoT.

SD-WAN software market witnessed a surge during the pandemic due to the rapid adoption of work-from-home. To provide a secure and seamless remote working, network management softwares like SD-WAN were gaining popularity.

Global SD-WAN Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global SD-WAN software market based on component, deployment, enterprise size, and end-users at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global SD-WAN Software Market Analysis, by Component

Solution

Software

Appliances

Services

Consulting

Implementation

Training & Support

Global SD-WAN Software Market Analysis, by Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global SD-WAN Software Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global SD-WAN Software Market Analysis, by End-Users

Service Providers

Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

IT and telecommunications

Transportation and logistics

Manufacturing

Others

Global SD-WAN Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global SD-WAN Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global SD-WAN Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies SD-WAN Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies SD-WAN Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SD-WAN Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading SD-WAN Software Manufacturers –

Cisco

Aryaka Networks

Huawei

Fortinet

Juniper

VMware

Silver Peak

Nokia

Oracle

Infovista

Citrix

HPE

CloudGenix

Versa Networks

Adaptiv Networks

Lavelle Networks

Martello Technologies

Mushroom Networks

Zenlayer

Bigleaf Networks

Ciena

flexiWAN

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

SD-WAN Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

SD-WAN Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

