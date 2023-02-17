Sales & Ops Planning Software Market Size to Hit New profit-making Growth By 2030

Demand for sales and operations planning software is being supported by the introduction and adoption of Industry 4.0 evolution, which has forced manufacturers to choose digitalized solutions for their facilities in order to optimize manufacturing processes. Sales and operations planning software market will have plenty of lucrative opportunities in the coming years as a result of the growing applications of these systems, such as manufacturing execution systems (MES), which are digitally transforming operational processes and information to empower transparency and efficiency across many areas, including manufacturing execution, performance management, batch management, and recipe.

Global Sales & Ops Planning Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global sales & Ops planning software market based on deployment, enterprise size, and vertical at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Sales & Ops Planning Software Market Analysis, by Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global Sales & Ops Planning Software Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Sales & Ops Planning Software Market Analysis, by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

IT and telecommunications

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Global Sales & Ops Planning Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Sales & Ops Planning Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Sales & Ops Planning Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Sales & Ops Planning Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Sales & Ops Planning Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sales & Ops Planning Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Sales & Ops Planning Software Manufacturers –

Anaplan, Inc.

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

E2open, LLC

Logility, Inc.

John Galt Solutions, Inc.

Kinaxis

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Every Angle BV

River Logic, Inc.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Sales & Ops Planning Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Sales & Ops Planning Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report: