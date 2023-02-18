Pulitzer Prize Winner Comes To Kingston

Kingston, MA, 2023-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — The True Repertory Theatre announces its next production, David Lindsay-Abaire’s, 2007 Pulitzer Prize winning drama, Rabbit Hole.

Rabbit Hole will be performed at The Beal House, 222 Main St. in Kingston, on March 17, 18 & 24 at 8 PM and March 19, 25 & 26 at 3 PM. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $22 for seniors and students. Buy tickets at https://www.truereptheatre.com/impostertickets or at the door (cash and check only).

The play focuses on Becca and Howie, eight months after a shocking and sudden event upends their otherwise perfect life. As they navigate their new normal, they must learn to cope with well-intentioned family, uncomfortable friends, and each other, as they try to rediscover that lining of hope that used to surround their marriage.

“This is such a well written play. The playwright has an incredible ability to wade deep into dramatic water and then suddenly provide the audience unexpected laughter. It is so true to how we experience and cope with tragedy,” said director, Victoria Bond.

Donald Sheehan, True Rep’s Artistic Director, who plays Howie, notes, “This play asks us to confront our understanding of grief and how we process it. Given all that the community has been through, it feels like the right time to share this play.”

Through their Project 719 initiative, True Rep encourages local organizations providing services thematically related to a production, to become involved. For Rabbit Hole, True Rep is proud to connect with Hope Floats Healing and Wellness Center in Kingston. At every performance, True Rep will promote awareness of the center, and their services, that are helping so many to process their grief.

The cast includes Lyra Brennan (Centerville resident) as Becca, Donald Sheehan (Pembroke resident) as Howie, Sarah Gruber (Cohasset resident) as Izzy, Lisa Caron Driscoll (Marshfield resident) as Nat, and Patrick McCarthy (Dorchester resident) as Jason. The show is directed by Victoria Bond (Plymouth resident) and stage managed by Anthea Diamond (Kingston resident).

