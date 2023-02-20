Broadcast Equipment Market Worth US$ 6.1 billion by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-20 — /EPR Network/ —The global broadcast equipment market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach a value of USD 6.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027. With consumers’ shift from television to digital media, staying relevant in broadcast media is challenging but necessary for long-term viability. Broadcast television is evolving significantly, and there is a requirement to transform to avoid becoming irrelevant.

The advancement in technology has further driven broadcasters to provide UHD output to their premium users, fueling the market growth. In addition, the increase in the number of digital channels and the growing adoption of advanced broadcasting equipment, with 8K video quality in sports coverage and 4K quality in news coverage, provide impetus to market growth. The large investments in hardware solutions and digital platforms across multiple countries have also propelled the market. Satellite dish providers, such as DISH and DIRECTV, are taking initiatives and making investments to provide up to 4K quality and increase the number of subscribers. This is driving the growth in the demand for advanced broadcasting equipment.

Broadcasters are increasingly focused on product innovation to replace traditional SDI-based settings with live production solutions that provide great efficiency and control. Similarly, the growing popularity of high-efficiency video coding standards propels the demand for equipment, such as encoders, in the market. Furthermore, the introduction of multi-channel video encoders has allowed users to generate multiple different streams, resulting in reduced hardware.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Broadcast Equipment

The market is well-positioned to gain from an economic recovery and the industry’s transformation to IP and Cloud-based solutions, according to COVID-19. The business has reached a point where most broadcast and media companies have adopted new habits and ways of working. Cloud infrastructure is expected to allow remote workflows and decrease reliance on on-premises systems in the future. The virus’s impact on demand will be worse for hardware makers, experiencing supply chain disruptions due to the epidemic and relying on trade exhibitions to generate sales. Suppliers are promoting their next-generation software solutions more actively to compensate for the reduction in older offerings as the industry transitions to as-a-service models.

Conferencing tools like Zoom popped up globally, allowing users to conduct virtual business meetings effectively. For example, Microsoft saw a 500% increase in Microsoft Teams meetings in China after the outbreak. The coronavirus pandemic has forced broadcasters around the globe to rethink their approach to producing and delivering content – resulting in changes to technology stacks, staffing, and facilities.

Global Broadcast Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growing Demand for Encoders due to support for multiple formats

A video encoder primarily converts the analog or digital video format to another suitable digital video format delivered to a decoder. For television broadcast, video encoders typically input SDI as an uncompressed digital video signal into an H.264 or HEVC. The video encoders designed for ISR and IPTV majorly accept analog composite video, SDI, or ethernet along with the application-specific metadata for transporting onto different formats of viewing or storage devices over a wireless or IP-based network for viewing via computer monitors or for capture by a storage device.

These hardware encoders have been the dedicated processors that use a designed algorithm to encode video and data into streamable content. These solutions are offered in both smaller, portable boxes and larger permanent fixtures. Most professional broadcasters tend to use these hardware encoders for live streaming as they specialize specifically in hardware encoding, which gives them an advantage over the software encoders.

Restraints: Lack of Standardization of Media Formats and Codecs Used for Broadcasting

Some significant codec formats include H.261 standard, MPEG1, H.262/MPEG2, H.263, DivX, AVS, Dirac, AAC, FLAC, TTA, MP3, Speex, and others. Many media codecs and file formats create ambiguity leading to a lack of standardization. The rapidly evolving nature of digital video and audio formats and the lack of national or international consensus standards for creating and preserving digital audio and video are challenging the market’s growth. Standards for digital audio and video formats and compression methods are evolving with every new advancement of digital technology.

Various institutions have adopted digital audio files standards; however, digital video standards are not well documented outside of broadcast video, making it harder to find recommended best practices for video files. The adoption of standards helps in the preservation of media for the long term, making them crucial. The significant number of video and audio compression formats available make it difficult for broadcast and IT engineers to identify and work as various formats are used in legacy systems that are still in place. In addition, many errors in video quality are brought by the non-conformance to the variety of compression standards. Thus, making standardization of different media formats and codecs imperative for the broadcasters.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the broadcast equipment market based on technology and product at the regional and global levels.

By Technology Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Analog Broadcasting

Digital Broadcasting

By Product Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Dish Antennas

Switchers

Video Servers

Encoders

Transmitters and Repeaters

Other Products

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Digital broadcasting is projected to account for the largest market share by technology

Based on technology, the global broadcast equipment market is divided into analog broadcasting and digital broadcasting. In 2020, the digital broadcasting segment accounted for the largest market share of 82.4% in the global broadcast equipment market. Using digital signals instead of analog signals for broadcasting over radio frequency bands is called digital broadcasting. The technology has evolved over the years, with various governments worldwide focusing on digital switch over and analog switch off. Additionally, the technology has transitioned from BVB-T + MPEG2 to DBV-T2 + MPEG7.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global broadcast equipment market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is home to some densely populated countries such as China and India. The region is one of the fastest adopters of technology with increasing high-speed internet penetration. Furthermore, according to a recent report by the financial news portal learn bonds, Asia accounts for half of the internet users in the world. The region has about 2.3 billion internet users, with 50.3% of global internet penetration.

The SaaS solutions in the region are growing steadily in the region. Various vendors in the market are launching new solutions for broadcasting in line with the increase in OTT media streaming in the region. For instance, in June 2021, KKStream, a prominent B2B video streaming solution provider, unveiled its BlendVision modular streaming platform with three software solutions. Also, the development of new radio stations is encouraging the adoption of broadcasting equipment in the region. For instance, recently, an independent Baihui station was launched in China.

Key Market Players

The “Global Broadcast Equipment Market” study report will provide valuable insight emphasizing the global market. The major players in the market are Ericsson AB, Harmonic Inc, Cisco Systems, Grass Valley, Sencore, ETL Systems Inc., Clyde Broadcast, ARRIS International Inc, AvL Technologies Inc, and Acorde Technologies S.A.