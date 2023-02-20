Global Text to Speech Software Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Feb-20— /EPR Network/ — According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Text to Speech Software Market size was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to reach over USD 5.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.12% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Text to Speech Software Market Definition

Text to speech software, also known as speech synthesis and speech generation, allows users to add synthesized voices to their websites or applications, typically via an API. This software provides tools that turn text documents and web pages into audio to increase engagement, make the material more accessible, and provide content in various formats. The advancement of artificial intelligence, especially neural networks, has allowed for more natural-sounding voices that, in many cases, sound almost indistinguishable from real voices.

With text to speech software, users can modulate and customize different aspects of the voice, such as speaking style, pitch, emotion, and volume.

Text to speech software providers may offer a range of different voices that can be selected, custom voices tailored to the brand, or a replication of a real voice. Text to speech software differs from voice recognition software or speech to text software as the latter transforms speech data to text. In addition, for text to speech software to produce natural-sounding speech, natural language understanding (NLU) software helps in properly producing pauses, phrases, and more.

Text to Speech Software Pricing

The text to speech software pricing ranges from USD 100 to USD 350. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. The main features of the software include emotional intelligence, conversational ability, broad knowledge base, personal, and personality.

Market Scope

The research study provides an in-depth analysis of the text to speech software along with the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Text to speech software from 2022 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of text to speech software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global Text to Speech Software Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global Text to Speech Software Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five Text to Speech Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Text to Speech Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Text to Speech Software Market Segmentation

Global Text to Speech Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Model, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global Text to Speech Software Market Segment Percentages, By Component, 2021 (%)

Solution

Services

Global Text to Speech Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global Text to Speech Software Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Text to Speech Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Text to Speech Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis of the Global Text to Speech Software Market

Analysis of leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies Text to Speech Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies Text to Speech Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Text to Speech Software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Text to Speech Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report detailed the leading competitors in the market, namely:

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Amazon

Nuance

Oracle

Synthesia

Descript

Murf

Filki

LOVO Studio

ReadSpeaker

speechelo

Sonantic

Listen2it

Naturaltts

TrinityAudio

Voicely

Woord

Acapela

AISTUDIOS

Articlo

BeyondWords

Blanc AI

