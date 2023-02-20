3D Printing Software Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Feb-20— /EPR Network/ — According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global 3D Printing Software Market size was valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to reach over USD 38.4 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.12% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

3D Printing Software Market Definition

3D printing software facilitates the printing of 3D objects created inside of 3D modeling software by translating the model into data a 3D printer can understand. 3D printing software is also sometimes called slicer software because it breaks down a 3D model into sections, enabling a 3D printer to create the object slice by slice.

3D printing software is commonly used in makerspaces and creative studios with 3D printers, but anyone with a 3D printer will need to use slicer software to print their designs. 3D printing software often overlaps or works alongside other 3D design software or general-purpose CAD software.

3D Printing Software Market Pricing

The 3D Printing Software pricing is estimated to range from USD 500 to USD 1500 per year. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. The main features for the software include emotional intelligence, conversational ability, broad knowledge base, personal, and personality.

Market Scope

The research study provides an in-depth analysis of the 3D Printing Software market, current market trends, and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. A quantitative analysis of the 3D Printing Software market from 2022 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of 3D Printing Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global 3D Printing Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global 3D Printing Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five 3D Printing Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the 3D Printing Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

3D Printing Software Market Segmentation

Global 3D Printing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Model, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global 3D Printing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Component, 2021 (%)

Solution

Services

Global 3D Printing Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global 3D Printing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global 3D Printing Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global 3D Printing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Challenges with 3D Printing Software

The software can come with its own set of challenges. 3D Printings, which are changing many industries and use cases (such as customer support and e-commerce), have some key issues which one should keep in mind.

Preference for human agents: Although 3D Printings are great at many tasks, some contexts, such as those which require a significant amount of empathy, may be better served by a human agent.

Handoffs to humans: There might come a time when 3D Printing does not have an answer to a question from the user. The system must be designed in a way to resolve this problem successfully. Typically, the best way to solve this is to transition the user to a human agent.

Global 3D Printing Software Market Trend

In addition, artificial intelligence techniques such as NLP software help make 3D Printing solutions easier and more powerful, providing more accurate results. Below are the trends relevant to this software.

Conversational Interfaces

In general, users are looking to conversational interfaces to get answers to their burning questions. For instance, they are looking to query their data more naturally. Since natural language understanding has improved, people can talk to their data, find, and explore insights using natural, intuitive language. With this powerful technology, users can focus on discovering patterns and finding meaning hidden in the data instead of memorizing SQL queries.

Data-focused businesspeople, like data analysts, can benefit from conversational interfaces like 3D Printing. Users can uncover the material they are looking for using intuitive language. Intuitive methods of querying data mean a larger user base that can access and make sense of company data.

Voice

Voice is a primal method of interacting with others. It is only natural that we now converse with our machines using our voice and that the platforms for said voice bots have seen great success. Voice makes technology feel more human and allows people to trust it more. Voice will be an important natural interface that mediates human communication and relationships with devices and ultimately within an AI-powered world.

Artificial intelligence

AI is quickly becoming a promising feature of many, if not most, types of software. With machine learning, end users can identify data patterns, make sense of content and help them understand what they see. This pattern recognition fuels the rise of more powerful, contextually-aware 3D Printing.

Competitor Analysis of the Global 3D Printing Software Market

Analysis of leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies 3D Printing Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies 3D Printing Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D Printing Software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 3D Printing Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report deatiled out about the leading competitors in the market, namely:

Stratasys

3D Systems

Materialise

EOS

GE Additive

ExOne

voxeljet

HP

SLM Solutions

Renishaw

Protolabs

CleenGreen3D

Optomec

Groupe Gorgé

Ultimaker

Beijing Tiertime

XYZprinting

Höganäs

Covestro (Royal DSM)

Desktop Metal

Nano Dimension

Formlabs

Carbon

TRUMPF

Markforged

Why do you need to purchase this report?

Get a clear understanding of the market’s current and future in both established and emerging markets.

Complete information on the entry-level research study as the report consists of considerable information focusing on market size estimations, key players, development, and market trends.

The report showcases a deep-dive segmental market analysis of all key geography and countries around the globe.

The most recent developments and news within the market, statistics on the market leaders, and their market share and techniques.

Current, Historical, and forecasted market size from both value (USD million) and volume (units).

3-months of analyst support to understand the market objective, along with the market estimate sheet (in excel)

