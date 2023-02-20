Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine Market is Expected to Grow with High Probability Business Opportunity by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Feb-20— /EPR Network/ — According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38.45% from 2022-2030.

Market Definition

An augmented reality game engine, or AR game engine, provides game developers with the framework for creating AR video game experiences. An AR game engine often contains an Augmented reality SDK, which allows developers to design, build, and test their games. These tools enable developers to create and edit 3D characters interacting with the real world. With the help of these platforms, developers can assign behaviors to 3D objects and upload them for display in a camera view. AR game engines perform similar functionality to game engine software but are unique because they support AR operating systems and hardware directly or through an API. AR game engines create games for devices that support augmented reality, such as mobile phones. While some AR game engines can also create augmented reality experiences, they should not be confused with virtual reality game engines, which allow developers to create augmented reality video game experiences that superimpose 3D objects into the real world.

Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine Market Pricing

The Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine pricing ranges from USD 25 to USD 50 per Year. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. AR can be defined as a system that incorporates three basic features: a combination of real and virtual worlds, real-time interaction, and accurate 3D registration of virtual and real objects.

Market Scope

The research report on the Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine Market provides a detailed analysis of the current market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine Market from 2022 to 2030 determines the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine the global market, including the following market information:

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five Augmented Reality (AR) Game Enginecompanies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use Industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine Market Segmentation

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine Market, By Deployment Model, 2022-2030

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine Market, By Component, 2022-2030

Solution

Services

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine Market, By End User, 2022-2030

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine Market, By Industry, 2022-2030

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine Market, By Region and Country, 2022-2030

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Analysis of leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Augmented Reality (AR) Game Engine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report detailed the leading competitors in the market, namely:

Unity

Unreal Engine

Vuforia Engine

Nuke

Apple

Microsoft

HeroMirror

LiveAvatar

