Floss Dental of Houston Midtown Introduces Dental Implant Surgery Houston, TX

HOUSTON, USA, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Floss Dental of Houston Midtown is proud to announce the arrival of a revolutionary dental implant surgery technique. This breakthrough technology has been developed with a team of dentists and technicians that have created an innovative way for patients to receive their implants more efficiently than ever before. The procedure offers excellent results with minimal discomfort and can be completed within one visit. Dental implants are artificial teeth replacements used when natural tooth loss occurs due to decay or trauma. With this new procedure, Floss Dental of Houston Midtown brings the convenience and comfortability for patients who would otherwise experience pain associated with traditional methods of oral procedures such as bridges or crowns. This modern day approach is something Floss Dentals prides itself on; being able to provide excellence by combining advanced techniques alongside experienced dentistry professionals. Our team provides quality care that guarantees satisfaction throughout every step of your journey in receiving your dental implant – from diagnosis through final placement! We offer comprehensive services including bone grafting when needed as well as follow-up visits for post-operative recovery at no extra charge!

About us : At Floss Dental of Houston Midtown, we strive to provide the best in dental care using our cutting-edge technology and experienced professionals. We specialize in implant dentistry and understand that each patient is unique, so we are committed to providing personalized care tailored to you and your needs.

Contact Information

Address – 2707 Milam St Suite C, Houston, TX 77006

Phone – (346) 214-4807

Website – flossdentalhouston.com

Email – infomidtown@flossdental.com