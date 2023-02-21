Sleep Apnea Treatment At Choice Family Dentistry, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, California, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Choice Family Dentistry is proud to announce that they are now offering sleep apnea treatment at their practice in Rancho Cucamonga. With this new service, the dental team at Choice Family Dentistry can provide a safe and comfortable solution for patients who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Sleep apnea is a potentially serious disorder that occurs when breathing stops and starts during sleep due to the airway being blocked by soft tissue or an obstruction. It affects more than 18 million American adults and can lead to serious health issues such as fatigue, impaired concentration, heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke if left untreated.

At Choice Family Dentistry we understand how important it is for our patients’ overall health and well-being to get a proper diagnosis of sleep apnea as quickly as possible so that they can start an appropriate treatment plan immediately. We have implemented state-of-the-art technology into our practice so we can accurately diagnose sleep apnea with ease. Once diagnosed, our experienced dentists will recommend treatments such as CPAP devices or oral appliance therapy, which work by keeping your airway open while you are sleeping, allowing you to breathe better during the nighttime hours leading to improved quality of life both day & night! “We want all of our patients living with OSA here at Choice Family Dentistry in Rancho Cucamonga to know that there are solutions available for them when it comes to treating their condition,” said one of the head dentists.

At Choice Family Dentistry, we utilize traditional CPAP machines commonly used for sleep-related breathing disorders and Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT). OAT involves wearing an oral device similar to a mouthguard while sleeping which works by moving the lower jaw slightly forward, helping keep the airway open, allowing unobstructed airflow throughout the night restoring regular breathing patterns resulting in optimal quality restful nights. Our team can also fabricate custom-fitted appliances, so each patient gets just right to fit every time! At Choice Family Dentistry, patient comfort always comes first & foremost; Our staff, highly trained & experienced dental hygienists & dentists are here to help you or your loved ones get the sleep apnea treatment they need. Schedule an appointment today to see how we can help!

