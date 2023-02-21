Teeth Whitening At Mk Dental Excellence, Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — MK Dental Excellence is proud to announce its new teeth whitening services. Patients can now easily restore the natural color of their teeth and have a beautiful, long-lasting smile. Professional teeth whitening treatments at MK Dental Excellence can achieve a brilliant smile. Teeth whitening effectively removes discoloration from tooth enamel caused by coffee, tea, red wine, or tobacco use. It’s also a great option for individuals who want to brighten their smile before special occasions such as weddings or graduations.

Achieving a brighter and whiter smile starts with an individualized consultation from one of our qualified staff members, who will evaluate the patient’s current dental health and provide the best options available to achieve desired results without damaging healthy enamel tissue. Our team offers two types of treatment: In-Office Whitening and Take-home Whitening Trays. The In-Office Whitening procedure consists of applying a gel that contains hydrogen peroxide directly on the surface of your teeth, followed by exposure to light-activated bleaching agents which penetrate deep into dental enamel, providing fast results that last up six months after treatment, depending on lifestyle habits like smoking and drinking tea/coffee/red wine, etc.. We also offer Take-Home trays which allow patients to easily bleach at home following instructions provided by our team, making it convenient for busy schedules while still achieving expected results when performed correctly.

At MK Dental Excellence, we take pride in offering high-quality procedures and excellent customer service, assuring you get fast, consistent outcomes that bring out your most confident self! For more information about Teeth Whitening Services, visit https://www.mycincinnatismiles.com/ or call us today at +1 513-271-5800

MK Dental Excellence

Phone:+1 513-271-5800

Address: 8784 Montgomery Rd #101, Cincinnati, OH 45236, United States

Website: mycincinnatismiles.com