Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market to Expand at 8.8% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Industry Overview

The global veterinary equipment and disposables market size was estimated at USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030. Demand for better veterinary critical care is boosting market growth. Advancement in monitoring and therapy options such as IV fluid therapy, ventilation support, temperature management, and pain control are further propelling the demand. For instance, in July 2020, Trice Medical joined with Dr. Debra Canapp and Dr. Sherman Canapp at Canapp Sports Medicine LLC, to introduce the veterinary portable tablet. This is world’s first combination of both a high-quality ultrasound and disposable needle arthroscope system.

Rising pet adoption and the growing prevalence of animal diseases are among the major factors driving the market for veterinary equipment and disposables. Moreover, the rising demand for pet insurance to help limit out-of-pocket expenditure on critical medical conditions, such as accidental injuries, is anticipated to boost market growth. Livestock insurance is available in countries such as India, Malaysia, and Vietnam, which helps cover the cost of several veterinary procedures. An increasing number of insured animals is expected to drive the demand for veterinary procedures and thereby growth of the market.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the market for veterinary equipment and disposables and created opportunities for new fields such as telemedicine for those willing to leverage on them. For instance, in April 2020, Covetrus announced that it is integrating telemedicine capabilities across its global technology portfolio. This innovative functionality offered a continuous and easy way for veterinarians to remotely reach their consumers and patients, using the company’s existing technology solutions.

Growing investments by key players to develop advanced products for better diagnosis are likely to propel the growth. For instance, in November 2020, Kent Scientific Corporation launched “Somnolent Low-Flow Electronic Vaporizer,” the newest anesthesia system for small animals. This vaporizer delivers sevoflurane or isoflurane accurately from the bottle to the animal. This initiative is expected to enhance the company’s product portfolio. Similarly, in July 2020, Midmark Corp. introduced Midmark Multiparameter Monitor. This Multiparameter Monitor is useful in all areas of a veterinary hospital, including treatment, exam, surgery, and recovery.

The global equine healthcare market size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. Swine Vaccines Market – The global swine vaccines market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global veterinary equipment and disposables market on the basis of product, animal type, end use, and region:

Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Critical Care Consumables

Anesthesia Equipment

Fluid Management Equipment

Temperature Management Equipment

Rescue & Resuscitation Equipment

Research Equipment

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

Veterinary Equipment and Disposables End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics

Research Institutes

Veterinary Equipment and Disposables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Veterinary Equipment and Disposables market include

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Digicare Biomedical

Covetrus, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

DRE Veterinary

Vetland Medical Sales and Services

Midmark Corporation

Jorgensen Labs

Grady Medical

Vetronic Services

RWD Life Science Co.,LTD

