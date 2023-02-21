Pharmaceutical Logistic Market to Witness Rise in Revenues By 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ —Global Pharmaceutical Logistic Market: by Type (Cold Chain Logistics and Non-Cold Chain Logistics), by End-User (Storage, Transportation, and Monitoring Components), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The pharmaceutical logistic market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the pharmaceutical logistics industry.

Pharmaceutical Logistic Industry Outlook

The global pharmaceutical logistic market was valued at USD 61.6 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 124.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The pharmaceutical industry uses logistics services to manage the overall way the resources are purchased, stored, and moved. The logistics integration in the pharmaceutical industry permits the continuous supply of drugs, devices, and equipment from suppliers and distributors across different locations.

Factors Affecting the Pharmaceutical Logistic Market Over the Forecast Period:

Cold-chain products need colder temperatures throughout the storage, handling, and transportation processes to maintain product integrity. Therefore, to maintain an adequate temperature, pharmaceutical logistic services are used.

Growing pharmaceutical sales post the outbreak of COVID-19, there is a high demand for sanitizers, masks, and other medicines used to improve one’s immunity.

Consolidation in the global pharmaceutical logistics market, pharma companies are importing and exporting medicines from one nation to another to fight from COVID-19 pandemic.

Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Logistic Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak has spread at a fast pace globally. The continuous increase in the prevalence of infected patients across the globe has impacted the growth of various industries. The pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to witness considerable growth in 2020. This growth is due to the rising demand for essential medicines across the globe. Moreover, the demand for nutritional supplements, such as Vitamin A and Vitamin D has shown a considerable increase post the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. Therefore, considerable growth can be expected in the pharmaceutical logistics market in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the structure based on type and component.

Based on type, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into –

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-Cold Chain Logistics

Based on components, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into–

Storage Warehouse Refrigerated Container

Transportation Sea Freight Logistics Airfreight logistics Overland Logistics

Monitoring Components Hardware Software



Pharmaceutical Logistic Market: Regional Outlook

The pharmaceutical logistic market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global pharmaceutical logistic market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the pharmaceutical logistic platform market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Pharmaceutical Logistic Market Competitors Includes –

The pharmaceutical logistic market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key pharmaceutical logistic market players operating in the global market include –

Agility

Air Canada

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

Dsv

FedEx

Kerry Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

LifeConEx

Marken

Nippon Express

Panalpina

Sf Express

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Ups

VersaCold Logistics Services

World Courier.

The pharmaceutical logistic market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Pharmaceutical Logistic Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Pharmaceutical Logistic Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Pharmaceutical Logistic Market: Target Audience