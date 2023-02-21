U.S. House Calls Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 22, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. House Calls Industry Overview

The U.S. house calls market size was valued at USD 510.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% from 2022 – 2030. Increasing demand for cost-efficient, accessible, and convenient services for healthcare and wellness is expected to drive the industry growth during the forecast period. House call practices in the U.S. are expected to reduce the hospital expenditure for Medicare beneficiaries with chronic conditions. Thus, the house call market is expected to witness exponential growth in the coming years due to affordable, effective, and convenient on-demand healthcare services provided by these practices.

The Federal government has taken initiatives to support house call providers by relaxing the restrictions on telehealth in Medicare for providing better reimbursement to physicians. In July 2021, the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed a physician payment rule involving an annual physician payment schedule for improving healthcare services by encouraging physicians to opt for house calls, e-consultation, and other similar services through better reimbursement.

Certain states in the U.S. with less than full-practice authority require nurse practitioners to work as part of a physician practice or enter into a contract with a physician to provide medical care, whether that care is in a hospital, doctor’s office, or a patient’s home. Minimizing restrictions on the range of services that practitioners can offer will in turn increase the availability of care providers.

App-based on-demand physician house call service is one of the technological advancements in healthcare that is trending. App-based on-demand house call services are attracting the U.S. population, being a convenient, timesaving, & cost-saving option, especially in case of acute health problems where home services are the best option. These services are reducing hospitalization time for patients, and saving costs for them, especially for long-term chronic care. The Med Star Hospital center, a leading healthcare center in the U.S., witnessed a 9% decrease in the hospitalization rate, indicating an impact of app-based house call services.

As per a report by the Commonwealth Development Fund, there is a need to reduce healthcare expenditure in the U.S., as excess healthcare expenditure is impacting the ability to meet critical public health needs and affecting the country’s economic competitiveness. The emerging telemedicine & house call services in recent times are a great option for reducing healthcare expenditure, as telehealth saves healthcare costs in multiple ways. Home visits provided by mobile physician practices have eliminated wait-time for nonurgent or new cases in hospitals and have reduced healthcare expenditure.

U.S. House Calls Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. house calls market based on service:

U.S. House Calls Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Primary Care

Urgent Care

Preventive Care

Mobile Clinical Testing

Chronic Care Management

Others

