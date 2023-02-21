U.S. Mechanical Ventilators Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 22, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Mechanical Ventilators Industry Overview

The U.S. mechanical ventilator market size was valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% from 2022 to 2030. An unusually high incidence of COVID-19 cases has led to a large gap between demand and supply of mechanical ventilators to an extent that automotive and other industrial equipment manufacturers had to step in to increase the supply of this life-saving device. Mechanical ventilators-the life support equipment-are crucial in the management of chronic conditions, such as COPD, respiratory failure, and post-operative care that requires mechanical support for respiration. The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the growth of the market.

In 2021 the demand for ventilators is normalized and manufacturers registered a gradual decrease in their sales due to the loaded acquisition of ventilators in the COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, the termination of HHS’ contract with Philips, Hamilton, and Vyaire for ventilator production adds up to the declining growth of the ventilator market. The introduction of alternative treatment solutions such as makeshift ventilators, manual resuscitators, PAP devices, anesthesia gas machines, etc. along with the declining COVID-19 critically ill population and vaccine launch would lower the market growth.

The market is moving toward saturation as various manufacturers have speeded up their production capacities to meet the existing demand. However, as the prevalence of chronic diseases is on the rise, the demand for critical care units, like ventilators, is expected to be high in the coming years. Moreover, with technological advancements, the demand for low-cost and advanced feature ventilators is anticipated to increase in the years to come.

Export bans on critical care equipment implemented by various governments during the pandemic have resulted in encouraging local manufacturers to focus on increasing their production capacities. For instance, in India, AgVa Healthcare, a local manufacturer is helping the government by increasing the supply and production of ventilators. These types of initiatives undertaken by developing countries resulted in the decreasing demand from the U.S. manufacturers thereby responsible for declining market growth in 2022.

U.S. Mechanical Ventilators Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. mechanical ventilator market based on product and end use:

U.S. Mechanical Ventilator Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Ventilators

Critical care Neonatal Transport & portable Others

Accessories Breathing circuit sets Flow sensors Endotracheal tubes Masks Others



U.S. Mechanical Ventilator End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospital

Home care

Others

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. Mechanical Ventilators market include

Getinge AB

Vyaire Medical Inc.

Medtronic

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Smiths Group plc

Hamilton Medical

ResMed Inc.

Ventec Life Systems

