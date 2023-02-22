Author Tom Ersin’s Take on Self-Help, Dysfunction, and Resilience

Rochester, United States, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Book: “From Dysfunction to Resilience: A Good Road to Travel” (2023, $9.)

Contact: Tom Ersin | tom@graniteword.com | Rochester, MI 48307 | GraniteWord.com

GraniteWord.com has announced the release of “From Dysfunction to Resilience: A Good Road to Travel” by Tom Ersin. Growing up with dysfunction — that is, parental chemical dependency, emotional/physical abuse, abandonment or neglect, anger and rage issues, or antisocial behavior or other mental health conditions — can cause lifelong emotional issues along with physical disorders caused by extreme chronic (long-term) stress.

In the book’s second half, the many components of resilience are addressed: the ability to endure and recover from stressful periods or traumatic events in life and come out better and stronger on the other side. For many of us, the period could comprise a childhood (or adulthood) with one or more dysfunctional family relationships. Or the event could be a single challenging occurrence.

Regarding personal growth, some people are in the flourishing stage, that is, they have no significant mental or emotional roadblocks to overcome, and they’re simply seeking self-improvement: enhanced relationships and happiness; increased meaning and purpose; deeper life engagement. They’re looking to thrive rather than simply coast.

Conversely, others still are digging out of codependent confusion. There’s no one explanation for a person’s severe emotional debility. It’s always some combination of initial causes, trauma, an extended sense of victimhood, and possibly years of denial and negative cycles of reasoning.

Wherever individuals find themselves on the personal growth spectrum — ranging from emotional malaise to evolution and flourishing — every person has the freedom to decide: “Do I remain stuck at my current level of development, or do I make a commitment to move forward from here?”

“From Dysfunction to Resilience: A Good Road to Travel” and excerpts are available at Amazon.com. For review copies, interview requests, or more information, contact Tom Ersin at tom@graniteword.com. (2023, https://GraniteWord.com, $9)

###