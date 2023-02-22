Ecosmob Technologies Introducing MVNO Billing Solutions as Service

AHMEDABAD, India, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, one of the well-renowned software services providers introducing MVNO billing solutions as service for MVNOs. Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) usually provide prepaid and postpaid plans to their subscribers. They are a reseller of mobile products and services from a real operator, but under a different brand.

Since MVNOs need to pay a part of their earnings to the MVNE or carrier and fix rates, they look for smooth billing integration to maintain their financial health. With out-of-box, carrier-grade MVNO billing solutions as a service, Ecosmob can assist MVNOs.

Using MVNO billing solutions as a service offered by Ecosmob, MVNOs can benefit in several ways:

Carrier-grade and real-time billing services for prepaid and postpaid

User-friendly interface

Easy and seamless integration with network elements

Multi-language, multi-currency support on a single billing platform

Less maintenance required

Easy customization and scalable

When asked about MVNO billing solutions as a service, Ruchir Brahmbhatt, co-founder and chief technology officer at Ecosmob Technologies said, “We are enchanted to offer superior quality MVNO billing solutions as a service. Being an MVNO solution provider, Ecosmob team of professionals ensures top-notch quality and differentiated service to the clients. Ecosmob can deliver customized solutions to meet the precise needs of clients.”

“MVNO billing solution as a service allows MNVOs to implement their own plans and promotions. They can further introduce new fully-branded telecom services and operations. They can also regulate rates and charges in real-time. Professionals understand the needs and requirements of MVNOs and provide solutions to ensure the MVNOs bill their customers accurately and generate more revenue.” he added.

About Ecosmob Technologies:

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in carrier-grade Real-time communication software development services. Ecosmob endeavor to deliver novice and cutting-edge client-centric solutions by ensuring that clients can leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies and position themselves in leading roles in the market. With the team of seasoned IT experts, advanced technologies, and transparent processes, Ecosmob focuses on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

Ecosmob provides pivotal development services in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and VoIP Testing, and offers a pool of expert developers to solve staffing & project needs. Ecosmob’s highly honed team of developers has a consistent and proven track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines quenching clients’ expectations.

Market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. Ecosmob provides solutions deployed in the telecom, IT, healthcare, education, banking & finance industries across the globe.

Key Services:

VoIP Solution Development

Mobile Application Development

Web Design and Development

AI/ML Development

DevOps

Quality Assurance Service

Staff augmentation services

Original Source: https://www.ecosmob.com/news/ecosmob-technologies-introducing-mvno-billing-solutions-as-service/