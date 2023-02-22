EcoDeck Grass and Gravel Grids Address Most Common Driveway Issues Of Homeowners

Nottinghamshire, UK, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — The driveway of a home goes through constant wear and tear. Aside from the constant foot traffic and the cars coming and going, the driveway is also exposed to the elements 24/7. So it’s no surprise that a driveway made with the usual materials such as concrete or asphalt will look worse for wear in a short time and require frequent repairs.

Since the driveways need to be both functional and supporting constant traffic and exposure, homeowners and designers should consider the benefits of gravel or grass grids. What common driveway issues can EcoDeck’s gravel grids solve? Here are just a few examples:

The Curse Of Gravel

Gravel is one of the most common materials used for driveways all over the country. This is because many homeowners are under the false impression that gravel requires little to no maintenance after it is installed, but that is false. Gravel can easily move around or sink to the ground. They area also very difficult to plow during the winter.

Life will be easier if you use gravel grids from EcoDeck to keep things in order.

Muddy Grassy Madness

Some homeowners prefer to keep their driveway as natural as possible. This is a great idea if you want to preserve the natural beauty of the neighborhood while also being as eco-friendly as possible. Although leaving mud and dirt alone is the most cost-effective solution to a driveway, things can get messy when rain and snow come. Natural mud and soil will erode over time, leaving your driveway a little worse for wear. Grass holds the soil but can also be a soupy mess during the wet months.

The next best solution that is both practical and also eco-friendly, and natural in its own way is to have grass grids installed. These effective grids prevent ground churning by giving the ground the support it needs. Thanks to EcoDeck, homeowners like yourself can choose from a wide variety of interlocking grass grids made from 100% recycled plastic that suits your needs.

Grassy Graveyard

Some homeowners also find having a grass driveway appealing. The lush green of grass adds natural beauty to a home, but it has its own pitfalls. The grass on the driveway is not meant to be driven or walked on over and over again. The constant traffic will eventually lead to the grass dying, leaving an unsightly patch of brown where you walk and drive over.

This is where a grass grid comes in handy. With these supportive grids on the driveway, you can have the best of both worlds: a grassy driveway built for constant wear and tear.

The Driveway Grid Experts

