Pensacon 2023 Showcases Thrilling Award-Winning Film “Duplicitous Minds”

Hollywood, USA, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Pensacon 2023, the multi-genre convention attracting over 25,000 attendees annually, has made Duplicitous Minds an Official Selection at its 8th Annual Short Film Festival. Based in Pensacola, Florida, the festival features the world’s best shorts in the genres of science fiction, horror, fantasy, comic books, pop culture and animation.

Duplicitous Minds is a captivating crime thriller/drama, heist film that explores the mysterious world of magicians and con artists, bringing the audience on an exciting journey of magic, illusion, hypnosis and manipulation. Directed by Robert Rippberger (For Those Who Walk Away, Public Enemy Number One) and produced by Catalina Yue (Out of Time, Driven), the film stars Matthew Palumbo (Matthew, Brooklyn Vans), Catalina Yue (The Great Chameleon, Project Afterlife), Rob LaColla Jr. (Burn, The Cincinnati Spin), Arap Bethke (Ugly Betty, Instructions Not Included, La usurpadora), Jason Fay (The Story of Mary, Queen of Scots, Altered Reality), Chris Wadhams (Last American Outlaw) and Ryan Kendrick (MacGruber, Cypher).

Duplicitous Minds has received multiple awards and accolades in the key categories of Best Film, Best Action/Thriller, Best Crime Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Editing and Best Sound.

Duplicitous Minds promises to be an unforgettable experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. This unique artistic film is structured like a long form magic trick with a surprising payoff at the end. There are hidden clues, symbols and meanings and the film allows the audience to interpret the film differently based on their choices. Do you choose love (Queen of Hearts) or power (Ace of Spades)? The dichotomy of one’s lust for power and one’s loyalty to love propels the lead into a labyrinth of traversing a heart torn in two.

We encourage media and attendees to join us at Pensacon 2023 on Friday Feb 24 at 3:30pm for the screening of this thrilling film. Opportunities for photo and video coverage will be available.

To arrange for interviews with Director Robert Rippberger and Producer, Actress and Screenwriter Catalina Yue, contact Sari Colt at Pixie Entertainment 416-520-2014, pixieentertainmentinc@gmail.com

Pixie Entertainment Inc. is an exciting production company that pushes the limits of storytelling to create imaginative films that inspire and impact audiences worldwide.

