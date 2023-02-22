PaceMKR Brings The Bass with “Hands Up”

PaceMKR’s “Hands Up” Dubstep Track Takes the World by Storm

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — PaceMKR, a rising star in the world of electronic dance music, is releasing a new dubstep track titled “Hands Up” that is quickly becoming a fan favorite. With its hard-hitting beats, infectious melodies, and electrifying drops, “Hands Up” is taking the world by storm and solidifying PaceMKR’s position as one of the most promising young producers in the game.

“Hands Up” is a tour de force of dubstep production, with pounding basslines, razor-sharp synths, and glitchy effects that keep the listener on their toes from start to finish. The track has a unique and distinctive sound that sets it apart from the crowd, blending traditional dubstep elements with modern production techniques to create a fresh and exciting sound that is sure to get crowds moving on dance floors around the world.

PaceMKR has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the electronic music scene, and “Hands Up” is proof positive that this rising star is here to stay. With its massive drops, infectious hooks, and relentless energy, “Hands Up” is sure to become a classic in the world of dubstep and a must-listen for fans of electronic music.

“Hands Up” is available 2/24/2023 on all major streaming platforms, so be sure to check it out and experience the electrifying sound of PaceMKR for yourself.

