Beyond Leer Publishing published “A Handbook to Business Analytics” Book by Sahil Kohli & Deepanshi Wadhwa

New Book published by Beyond Leer Publishing

Mohali, India, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Beyond Leer Publishing, is proud to announce the release of the highly-anticipated book, “A Handbook to Business Analytics” by Sahil Kohli & Deepanshi Wadhwa. This comprehensive guide provides readers with a deep understanding of the principles and practices of Business Analytics and is set to be a Game-Changer in the field.

In this book, Sahil Kohli and Deepanshi Wadhwa take readers on a journey through the world of Business Analytics. From Data Collection to Analysis and Interpretation, the authors provide a clear and concise overview of the most important concepts and tools in the field. They also delve into the latest trends and technologies, such as Big Data, and how they are changing the way businesses make decisions.

“A Handbook to Business Analytics” is a must-read for anyone working in the field or aspiring to be a Business Analyst. It is a comprehensive guide that covers everything from the basics to the advanced techniques in Business Analytics. The book provides a wealth of practical examples to help readers understand the concepts and apply them in real-world scenarios.

The authors, Sahil Kohli and Deepanshi Wadhwa are experts in the field of business analytics. Sahil Kohli is a Digital Marketing Strategist & Specialist with 15 years of experience who leveraged Data Analytics to drive Marketing success for his clients, while Deepanshi is a budding Business Analyst and Researcher with a deep understanding of the latest trends and technologies in the field. Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the book.

“A Handbook to Business Analytics” Paperback is now available for purchase from Beyond Leer Publishing and all major online retailers. The eBook is also available for purchase from Amazon Kindle & Google Play Books.

Beyond Leer Publishing

Mohali, India

+91-9065349102

hello@beyondleerpublishing.in

Beyond Leer Publishing is a leading publisher of Books and Digital Content (eBook) on Business, Economics, Management, Analytics, Digital Marketing, Marketing, and Finance. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Beyond Leer Publishing is dedicated to helping readers stay ahead of the curve in their Careers and Businesses.