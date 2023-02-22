Professional Teeth Whitening At Justin Dental and Braces, Justin, TX

Justin, Texas, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Justin Dental & Braces, a leading provider of dental services in the Justin area, is proud to announce the addition of professional teeth whitening treatments. This advanced and affordable service allows patients to achieve a brighter and more confident smile without procedures that involve surgery or anesthesia. Currently offered at both their main office in Justin as well as their satellite locations throughout the city, this new treatment has become popular with residents seeking improved esthetics. Our team of experienced dentists and hygienists, Justin Dental & Braces, offers comprehensive dental care, from general exams to specialized procedures such as veneers and implants.

Their commitment to delivering quality dental services paired with modern technology means that each patient receives individualized attention tailored specifically for them. With an emphasis on preventative measures such as sealants or fluoride treatments along with cosmetic options like Invisalign braces or teeth whitening, patients can improve their oral health while making sure they look great too! The latest introduction into the practice’s list of treatments is professional teeth whitening using state-of-the-art equipment combined with specially developed bleaching agents designed for maximum effectiveness without damaging enamel or sensitive gum tissue.

The procedure requires minimal time but produces long-lasting results typically noticed within three weeks after completion, lasting up to 12 months depending on lifestyle habits like drinking coffee or smoking cigarettes (which should be avoided). Patients who would like whiter smiles quickly can opt instead for a laser whitening, which takes only one hour yet still yields dramatic improvements in coloration compared to natural shades—all done safely within a comfortable environment overseen by certified professionals trained in providing optimal outcomes every time!

At Justin Dental & Braces, we understand how important it is for people to feel good about themselves—and having a bright white smile can go a long way toward boosting self-confidence levels when you want those around you to take notice! Our goal is always to give our clients something extra special so contact us today if you are considering showing off your dazzling pearly whites once again soon!

About Us: Justin Dental & Braces has proudly served customers from all over Central Texas, including families from nearby cities like Austin, San Antonio, and Waco. Our experienced team of dentists and hygienists are certified to offer a wide range of services, from general check-ups to cosmetic procedures such as veneers, crowns, implants, and teeth whitening treatments. We specialize in providing preventative care for children because good oral health habits should begin early. At Justin Dental & Braces, our mission is to ensure each patient receives quality care tailored specifically for them at an affordable price!

Phone: +1 940-242-2022

Address: 815 W 1st St Ste B, Justin, TX 76247, United States

Website: justindentalandbraces.com