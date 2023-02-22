Gum Disease Treatment At Twin Oaks Family Dental, O’Fallon, Missouri,

O’Fallon, Missouri, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Twin Oaks Family Dental proudly announces the addition of gum disease treatment to its services. Our experienced team offers state-of-the-art treatments for those suffering from advanced periodontitis and other forms of gum disease. We strive to provide comfortable care that helps each patient maintain a healthy smile. Gum disease is an infection caused by bacteria in plaque buildup on your teeth and gums. Left untreated, it can cause uncomfortable symptoms such as redness, pain, bad breath, and even tooth loss. With our new services, we can detect early stages of gum disease before more serious damage occurs and treat existing cases with compassionate care from dentists with years of experience treating these types of conditions. As part of our commitment to providing quality dental healthcare for all patients in the O’Fallon area, we offer personalized preventive plans tailored to suit each patient’s unique needs. These plans include regular visits for professional cleanings, which help remove plaque buildup around the teeth and gums, and instruction on proper oral hygiene techniques at home, including brushing twice daily and flossing once per day or as recommended by your dentist.

Additionally, we utilize various types of x-rays, including 3D imaging technology, which allows us to get a detailed picture inside your mouth so that any potential problems can be identified before they become more severe issues requiring extensive treatment options. We also offer comprehensive treatment options for advanced cases using non-surgical methods such as scaling root planing (SRP), antibiotics, laser cavity detection, antibacterial rinses, soft tissue grafts, or topical medications when appropriate. For extreme cases where surgery is needed, you can rest assured that our experienced dentists will always exercise caution while performing procedures designed to restore optimal oral health with minimal discomfort.

At Twin Oaks Family Dental Care Center, we understand how important it is to maintain good oral health, especially when it comes to preventing gum diseases like periodontitis–that’s why ensuring timely diagnosis and effective patient-centered care has been at the heart of what we do here since day one! With our newly offered treatments, you don’t need another reason not to take better care of yourself – contact us today, schedule an appointment, and get started on your journey toward a healthier, brighter smile!

Twin Oaks Family Dental – O’Fallon

Phone: +1 636-275-1054

Address: 346 Fort Zumwalt Square, O’Fallon, MO 63366, United States

Website: twinoaksfamilydental.com