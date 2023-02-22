Lombard, IL, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Sanders Family Dental Promotes Good Oral Health with Comprehensive Dental Hygiene Services

Lombard, IL – Sanders Family Dental is proud to offer comprehensive dental hygiene services to promote good oral health for patients of all ages. From routine cleanings to deep cleanings and gum disease treatments, our team of skilled dental professionals is committed to ensuring that patients have healthy teeth and gums.

According to the American Dental Association, good oral health is essential to maintaining overall health and well-being. Neglecting oral health can lead to tooth decay, gum disease, and other health issues. Regular dental hygiene visits are a critical component of maintaining good oral health, and Sanders Family Dental is committed to providing patients with the highest quality dental care.

Our dental hygiene services include routine cleanings, which are recommended every six months to remove plaque and tartar buildup and prevent tooth decay and gum disease. We also offer deep cleanings for patients with more advanced gum disease, as well as scaling and root planing to remove bacteria and debris from the roots of the teeth. Our team is highly skilled in identifying and treating gum disease and can work with patients to develop a personalized treatment plan.

At Sanders Family Dental, we believe in taking a proactive approach to dental health. Our team will work with patients to educate them on proper oral hygiene techniques and provide tips and recommendations for maintaining good oral health between dental visits. We also offer dental sealants, fluoride treatments, and other preventive measures to help patients protect their teeth and prevent decay.

“We are committed to promoting good oral health for our patients,” said Dr. David Sanders, the lead dentist at Sanders Family Dental. “We believe that regular dental hygiene visits are an essential part of maintaining healthy teeth and gums, and we are dedicated to providing our patients with the highest quality dental care possible.”

At Sanders Family Dental, we are proud to provide our patients with comprehensive dental hygiene services to help them maintain good oral health. We are committed to staying up-to-date on the latest dental technologies and techniques and providing our patients with the best possible care.

About Us:

Sanders Family Dental is a leading dental practice in Lombard, IL, providing a range of dental services to patients of all ages. Our team of skilled dental professionals is committed to ensuring that patients have healthy teeth and gums and a beautiful smiles. We use the latest dental technologies and techniques to provide our patients with the highest quality care possible. Contact us today to schedule an appointment or learn more about our services.

Contact:

Sanders Family Dental

123 Main Street

Lombard, IL 60148

Phone: +1 630-812-7929

Email: info@sandersfamilydental.com