Excel Dental in Missouri City, TX Offers Effective Gum Disease Treatment

Missouri City, TX, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Gum disease is a common dental problem that affects many people. It is caused by the buildup of plaque and bacteria on teeth and gums, leading to inflammation, bleeding, and pain. Excel Dental, a leading dental clinic in Missouri City, TX, offers effective gum disease treatment options to help patients improve their oral health.

According to the American Dental Association, gum disease affects about half of the adults in the United States. It is a severe condition that can lead to tooth loss, bone loss, and other health problems. Gum disease can be prevented by maintaining good oral hygiene habits, such as brushing and flossing regularly, and visiting the dentist for regular checkups and cleanings. However, gum disease can progress if left untreated and require more intensive treatment.

Excel Dental offers a variety of gum disease treatment options, including scaling and root planing, antibiotics, and laser therapy. Scaling and root planing is a non-surgical procedure that removes plaque and bacteria from the teeth and gums. It involves scraping and smoothing the tooth roots to help the gums reattach to the teeth. Antibiotics may be prescribed to help control bacterial infection and reduce inflammation. Laser therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that uses laser energy to remove diseased tissue and promote healing.

“We understand that gum disease can be a serious and uncomfortable problem for our patients,” said Dr. Nguyen, the lead dentist at Excel Dental. “That’s why we offer various treatment options to help improve their oral health and overall well-being. Our team of dental professionals is dedicated to providing personalized care and effective solutions for all our patients.”

At Excel Dental, patients can expect compassionate care and advanced technology to help diagnose and treat gum disease. The clinic offers a full range of dental services, including preventative care, restorative treatments, and cosmetic procedures. With a commitment to patient satisfaction, Excel Dental is dedicated to providing high-quality dental care to the Missouri City community.

Excel Dental is a leading dental clinic in Missouri City, TX, offering a full range of dental services for patients of all ages. The clinic is dedicated to providing personalized care and advanced technology to help patients achieve optimal oral health. With a team of experienced dental professionals, Excel Dental is committed to providing high-quality care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. For more information, visit www.exceldentaloffice.com.