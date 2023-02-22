Westhill Dental Introduces Dr. Trenton Paffenroth, Bringing Revolutionary Dental Expertise to Patients

Greenville, Wisconsin, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Westhill Dental, a leading dental practice in Greenville, is excited to welcome Dr. Trenton Paffenroth to its team of dental experts. Dr. Paffenroth brings years of experience in providing advanced dental care to patients of all ages, using the latest techniques and technology.

Dr. Paffenroth’s passion for dental care began at an early age. His dedication to the field drove him to pursue a degree in Dentistry from the Tufts University School of Dental, where he graduated with honors. After completing his degree, he continued his education by pursuing advanced training in several specialties of dentistry, including orthodontics, implant dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry.

“Joining Westhill Dental is a dream come true for me. I have always believed in providing the best care to my patients, and with the state-of-the-art technology and facilities available at Westhill Dental, I can take my practice to the next level,” says Dr. Paffenroth.

At Westhill Dental, Dr. Paffenroth will provide comprehensive dental care, including routine check-ups and cleanings, root canal therapy, tooth whitining, cosmetic dentistry, and dental crown. His expertise in implant dentistry is particularly noteworthy, as he is one of the few dentists in the area who has experience with the revolutionary All-on-4® dental implant system.

“All-on-4® is a game-changer in the field of implant dentistry. It allows patients who have lost several teeth or even their entire set of teeth to regain their smile and oral function in just one visit,” explains Dr. Paffenroth.

Dr. Paffenroth’s addition to Westhill Dental’s team marks an important milestone for the practice, which has been serving patients in Greenville. The practice is committed to providing personalized and compassionate care to each patient, and Dr. Paffenroth’s expertise in the latest dental techniques and technologies will only enhance the practice’s ability to do so.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Paffenroth join our team of experts. His dedication to patient care and his vast knowledge of advanced dental techniques will undoubtedly benefit our patients and allow us to continue to provide the highest quality care,” says Dr. Ian, of Westhill Dental.

Patients can schedule appointments with Dr. Paffenroth at Westhill Dental’s Greenville office, located at N1734 Lily of the Valley Dr, Greenville, WI 54942, United States , or visit the website for more information.

Westhill Dental has been serving the dental needs of patients in Greenville, providing personalized and compassionate care to each patient. The practice offers a range of dental services, including routine check-ups and cleanings, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, dental crown, and teeth whitening, using the latest techniques and technology. Westhill Dental is committed to helping patients achieve optimal oral health and a beautiful smile. For more information, visit the website.

Westhill Dental: Dr. Trenton Paffenroth

Address: N1734 Lily of the Valley Dr, Greenville, WI 54942, United States

Phone: ( 920) -289-244

0Email: westhilldentaln1734@gmail.com