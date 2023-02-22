Aero Dentistry Now Offering Teeth Whitening Services in San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Aero Dentistry, a leading dental practice in San Diego, is pleased to announce that it now offers professional teeth whitening services to patients. The practice uses the latest in teeth whitening technology to help patients achieve brighter, whiter teeth that look and feel great.

As one of the most popular cosmetic dentistry treatments, teeth whitening can help to remove stains and discoloration from teeth, leaving them looking whiter and brighter. Aero Dentistry’s teeth whitening services are safe, and effective, and can be completed in just one office visit.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our patients professional teeth whitening services,” said Dr. Bashar Albadri founder of Aero Dentistry. “We believe that having a bright, healthy-looking smile can have a huge impact on a person’s confidence and self-esteem. We are committed to helping our patients achieve their best smile.”

Aero Dentistry uses a variety of teeth whitening techniques, including in-office treatments, take-home trays, and laser treatments, to provide patients with the best possible results. Each treatment is tailored to the individual patient, ensuring that they receive the most effective treatment for their specific needs.

In-office teeth whitening is the most popular option, as it provides the fastest and most dramatic results. During an in-office treatment, a bleaching agent is applied to the teeth and activated with a special light. The entire procedure takes about an hour and can result in teeth that are up to eight shades brighter.

Take-home trays are another popular option, as they allow patients to whiten their teeth on their own schedule. Aero Dentistry provides custom-made trays that fit the patient’s teeth perfectly, ensuring that the bleaching gel is distributed evenly across the teeth.

For patients who are looking for a more advanced teeth whitening treatment, Aero Dentistry also offers laser teeth whitening. This treatment uses a special laser to activate the bleaching gel, providing even more dramatic results than in-office treatments.

At Aero Dentistry, patients can rest assured that they are receiving the best possible care from experienced professionals. The practice’s team of dental experts is committed to helping patients achieve their best smile through a range of cosmetic dentistry services, including teeth whitening, veneers, and more.

To learn more about Aero Dentistry’s teeth whitening services, or to schedule an appointment, visit the practice’s website at www.aerodentistry.com or call +1 858-277-2999

About Aero Dentistry:

Aero Dentistry is a leading dental practice located in San Diego, CA. The practice offers a range of dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative dentistry. The practice is committed to providing patients with the highest quality care in a warm and welcoming environment.