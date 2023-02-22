Westwood Dental Esthetics Offers Advanced Dental Implant Procedures for Residents of Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Westwood Dental Esthetics, a leading dental practice in the Los Angeles area, is pleased to announce the availability of advanced dental implant procedures. The clinic is renowned for offering comprehensive dental services, including cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, and preventive care. With the addition of dental implant procedures, patients can now benefit from an even wider range of services.

Dental implants are artificial tooth roots that are surgically placed into the jawbone to support replacement teeth or bridges. Implants can help prevent bone loss, improve speech, and restore chewing ability. They are also a more natural-looking and long-lasting alternative to traditional dentures or bridges.

At Westwood Dental Esthetics, the dental implant procedure involves the use of advanced technology and techniques to ensure that patients receive the highest quality of care. The clinic’s team of experienced dentists works closely with patients to determine the best treatment plan based on their individual needs.

The procedure begins with a consultation to assess the patient’s oral health and determine if they are a good candidate for dental implants. If the patient is eligible, the dentist will create a custom treatment plan and perform the implant procedure. After the implant is placed, a healing period of a few months is required to allow the implant to fuse with the jawbone. Once the implant has fully integrated, a replacement tooth or bridge is attached to the implant.

“Dental implants are a game-changer for patients who have lost teeth due to injury, decay, or disease,” said Dr. Kaivan Kiai, a dentist at Westwood Dental Esthetics. “We are proud to offer this advanced procedure to our patients in Los Angeles. With dental implants, patients can restore their smile, improve their chewing ability, and maintain good oral health.”

