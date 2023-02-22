Apti Plus is Emerging as the Top IAS coaching center in Kolkata 2023 with Strong Faculty Team

Kolkata, India, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — The IAS is a prestigious civil service which offers an enviable salary, physical fitness and professional development opportunities. In addition, it provides a good work-life balance and ample leave entitlements. Moreover, the IAS is gender-equal and has a strong emphasis on meritocracy. For all those looking for a government job that offers an excellent and challenging working environment, the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) may be perfect. At Apti Plus Academy, IAS aspirants can get the best IAS coaching and preparation.

Apti Plus Academy has a long history and is well-known throughout the country for its illustrious alumni, distinguished faculty, and cutting-edge facilities. With the goal of producing the greatest number of civil servants from Eastern India, it was founded to be a centre of excellence. The extraordinary results it has been producing year after year in the IAS, OAS, and WBCS are a reflection of its long-term dedication to nation-building and unwavering adherence to the best practices and highest standards in terms of the quality of education and mentors.

For IAS, the selection process is stringent and there are many factors that one must meet before being successful. However, with hard work, dedication and some luck, applicants can reach the top rankings with ease.

This IAS coaching centre has produced the most IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers from Eastern India. It has had the honor of producing the top rankings in recent years (4 selections in the top 50). Top rankings like 3, 15, 18, 19, 24, and 30 in the OAS 2018 have been attained thanks to this facility. Additionally, this top coaching center in Kolkata has offered online coaching for WBCS, ensuring excellent rankings like 5, 6, and 17 in WBCS 2018.

It has obtained numerous awards as the Best Coaching Institute in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and Kolkata, West Bengal, at World Education Summit & Awards, 2018, Global Education Excellence Awards, 2019 and Indian Leadership Awards, 2021 – to name a few.

Visit https://www.aptiplus.in/best-ias-coaching-in-kolkata for more details.

About Apti Plus Academy

Apti Plus Academy is a major coaching facility in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, offering top IAS coaching and exam preparation. It was established in 2006.

For the best information or for any enquiry, visit the website https://www.aptiplus.in/.

Media Contact:

Apti Plus Academy

Kolkata, West Bengal

Phone no: 088203 41777

Email id: info@aptiplus.in.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aptiplusias/.