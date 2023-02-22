Dental Medical Careers of Frisco Launches New Job Placement Consultancy Service for Dental Professionals

Frisco, TX, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Dental Medical Careers of Frisco, a leading placement consultancy, has launched a new job placement consultancy service for dental professionals. The service aims to connect dental professionals with job opportunities and provide guidance for career advancement.

The job placement consultancy service is open to graduates of Dental Medical Careers of Frisco, as well as other dental professionals who are seeking job opportunities or looking to advance their careers. The service will connect candidates with dental practices that are hiring for a variety of positions, including dental assistants, dental hygienists, and office managers.

“We are excited to offer this new service to dental professionals,” said Mrs. Randa O’Connor, senior consultant of Dental Medical Careers of Frisco. “We understand that finding the right job opportunity can be challenging, especially in a competitive field like dentistry. Our job placement consultancy service aims to make the job search process easier and more streamlined for candidates.”

The job placement consultancy service is designed to offer a range of benefits for dental professionals. In addition to connecting candidates with job opportunities, the service will also provide guidance for career advancement. This can include resume writing assistance, interview coaching, and networking opportunities.

“We believe that our job placement consultancy service offers a unique advantage for dental professionals,” said Mrs. Randa O’Connor. “We not only help candidates find job opportunities, but we also provide them with the resources they need to advance their careers. Whether it’s improving their resume, preparing for interviews, or making connections in the industry, we are here to support our candidates every step of the way.”

The job placement consultancy service is available to dental professionals in the Frisco area and beyond. To get started, candidates can visit the Dental Medical Careers of Frisco website and complete a registration form. Once registered, candidates will be contacted by a job placement consultant who will work with them to identify job opportunities and provide guidance for career advancement.

“We are committed to providing our candidates with a personalized experience,” said Mrs. Randa O’Connor. “Our job placement consultants will work closely with each candidate to understand their goals and preferences, and then identify job opportunities that are the right fit. We believe that this personalized approach sets us apart from other job placement services in the dental industry.”

The launch of the job placement consultancy service is the latest offering from Dental Medical Careers of Frisco, which has been providing dental career training since 2010. The institute offers a range of programs designed to prepare students for careers in the dental field, including dental assistant, dental hygienist, and more.

About Dental Medical Careers of Frisco:

Dental Medical Careers of Frisco is a leading dental career training institute, located in Frisco, TX. The institute offers a range of programs designed to prepare students for careers in the dental field, including dental assistant, dental hygienist, and more. The institute is dedicated to providing students with a comprehensive education that combines both theory and hands-on training, and also offers job placement assistance to help graduates find job opportunities after completing their training.

Contact:

Dental Medical Careers Of Frisco

5000 Eldorado Pkwy #150, Frisco, TX 75033, United States

Phone: +1 214-654-0111

website: https://dental-careers.com/