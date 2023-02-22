Qingdao Decent Group delivers breakthrough container lab with shock-absorbing solution

Qingdao City, China, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Qingdao Decent Group has announced a breakthrough in the development of shock-absorbing container laboratories, with the successful delivery of a containerized sample preparation lab customized for the Bureau Veritas China Commodity Service Department. The laboratory was designed to dry, crush, grind, and screen mineral materials for subsequent laboratory testing, and included a medium-sized industrial jaw crusher, with a net weight of 2.5 tons, a maximum feed particle size of 210mm, and a maximum sample processing capacity of 20 tons per hour.

The main challenge faced during development was the eccentric vibration generated by the heavy-duty jaw crusher during operation, which caused the entire container to shake, posing a significant safety hazard to both operators and equipment. Previous suppliers had resolved this problem by cutting a hole in the container floor and fixing the jaw crusher directly to the ground, which effectively rendered the laboratory stationary, and eliminated many of the key benefits of a mobile, containerized lab.

In contrast, Qingdao Decent Group’s R&D team developed a specialized damping system that resolved the vibration and resonance problems without compromising the mobility and flexibility of the container laboratory. The system allowed the heavy-duty jaw crusher to be assembled on the container floor without any vibration or resonance, even when a small flat washer was added to the base of the running jaw crusher. This breakthrough not only solved a long-standing customer pain point but also represented a major innovation in containerized laboratory products.

Qingdao Decent Group emphasized that this breakthrough was the result of its active exploration and innovation in the field of laboratory technology and would enable it to provide better solutions for the domestic and foreign mineral laboratory industry. The company also stressed that it did not just manufacture products, but also provided innovative solutions to meet its customers’ specific needs.