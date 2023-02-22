Cash Home Buyers In Huntsville Make Cash Offers In Less Than 24 Hours

Huntsville, AL, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Selling a house the traditional way can be a time-consuming and overwhelming process, one that can take anywhere from 60 to 90 days. Then it takes another month for the escrow to close, and then finally the home seller gets their money. But LVL Home Solutions does things differently. These cash home buyers in Huntsville offer a fast and simple way to sell a home, and it’s a more affordable method too.

“We buy houses in Huntsville as is, i.e. we don’t require pre-sale repairs before purchasing homes. More importantly, we buy homes quickly. If the title is clear and there are no legal issues, we can close in just a few weeks. Homeowners who are looking to sell their houses fast in Huntsville are encouraged to call us or fill out our online contact form to get a free, no-obligation offer in less than 24 hours,” says a spokesperson for LVL Home Solutions. If the homeowner accepts their offer, their team will get the closing process in motion right away.

The process is not only quick but seamless too. And unlike in a conventional sale, where the homeowner must stage and renovate before listing, selling for cash requires pretty much no legwork from the seller. Plus, selling for cash ensures a sale, so there’s no risk of the deal falling apart at the last minute. Need help with moving out after the sale? LVL Home Solutions will help with move-out plans and costs.

“Over the years, we’ve helped countless homeowners sell quickly and for fair cash. Some individuals sold us their inherited properties, while others sold us hoarder homes. Some wanted to avoid bankruptcy, others needed to sell because of job relocation. In any case, if selling your home is your mission, we’ll make this happen,” adds the spokesperson.

About LVL Home Solutions

LVL Home Solutions is a local cash home buyer in Huntsville. Founded by Jon Lowe and Andy Vu, this company is committed to delivering tailor-made home-selling solutions that work in this current market. They buy homes all over Huntsville and surrounding areas.

To learn more, visit: https://www.lvlhomesolutions.com/.

