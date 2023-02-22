Heritage Dental – Katy Announces New State-of-the-Art Facility, Offering Advanced Dental Care to Katy Residents

KATY, TX, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Heritage Dental – Katy, a leading dental practice in Katy, is proud to announce the opening of their new state-of-the-art facility. The new location features advanced dental technology and equipment, allowing the practice to offer cutting-edge dental services to patients in the Katy area.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our new facility to the Katy community,” said Dr. Hieu Nguyen, senior dentist of Heritage Dental – Katy. “Our goal is to provide patients with the highest quality dental care possible, and this new facility allows us to do just that. We’re excited to offer the latest technology and treatments to our patients in a comfortable and welcoming environment.”

The new facility is designed with patient comfort in mind. It features a modern and inviting reception area, private treatment rooms equipped with the latest dental technology, and a dedicated consultation room where patients can discuss their treatment options with their dentist.

In addition to the new facility, Heritage Dental – Katy is also expanding its range of dental services. The practice now offers a comprehensive range of gum disease treatment, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative dental treatments, including:

Routine dental exams and cleanings

Teeth whitening

Invisalign clear aligners

Dental implants

Root canal therapy

Crowns and bridges

And more

“Our team is dedicated to helping patients achieve and maintain healthy, beautiful smiles,” said Dr. Hieu Nguyen. “With our expanded range of services and state-of-the-art facility, we’re better equipped than ever to help patients achieve their dental goals.”

Heritage Dental – Katy is committed to providing patients with the highest level of care. The practice’s team of experienced dental professionals includes general dentists, periodontists, orthodontists, and oral surgeons. Each team member is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in dental technology and techniques to provide patients with the most effective and comfortable dental care possible.

To celebrate the opening of the new facility, Heritage Dental – Katy is offering special promotions on dental treatments for new patients. To learn more about the practice and its services, visit us.

About Heritage Dental – Katy

Heritage Dental – Katy is a leading dental practice located in Katy, TX. The practice is committed to providing patients with the highest level of dental care possible, utilizing the latest technology and techniques to deliver effective and comfortable dental treatments. The practice offers a comprehensive range of disease treatment, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative dental treatments to patients of all ages. For more information, visit our website.

Heritage Dental – Katy

23945 Franz Rd Suite A, Katy, TX 77493, United States

Phone: +1 832-437-5895

website: https://heritagedentalkaty.com/