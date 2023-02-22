Ecosmob Offering SBC Development Services for Telecom Industry

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — Ecomsob, one of the leading carrier-grade software services providers in India, is offering its tailored and innovative Session Border Controller for the telecom industry.

A Session Border Controller, or SBC Solution, is a dedicated device that protects and regulates IP communications flows. It provides a secure network for remote users and safeguards against any obtrusion or breach of susceptible third parties.

Ecomsob has designed its SBC solution to secure and manage VoIP networks. It presently regulates all forms of real-time communications, including audio and video calls as well as text chat, and collaboration sessions. The solution provides robust security features against all kinds of threats, thereby preventing VoIP infrastructure from resource damage.

By using the SBC solution, users can control the types of calls through the networks with customized VoIP SBC software. The SBC solution’s in-built firewall safeguards users from DDOS/DOS attacks. Ecomsob’s SBC solution is also cost-effective and enables businesses to save on operational costs.

Speaking on the SBC solution for the telecom industry, Ruchir Brahmbhatt, co-founder and chief technology officer at Ecosmob Technologies said, “We are delighted to offer high-quality SBC solutions to our customers in the telecom industry. Our bespoke SBC Solution Development services encompass a wide variety of protocol support in all types of IP networks. Using our solution, users can protect their network from SIP-based attacks and optimize their VoIP performance.”

“The SBC solution can be easily scaled to increase or decrease sessions and it can establish intelligent session control by routing calls optimally,” he added.

The SBC solution is packed with robust security features including:

Topology and Carrier hiding

Performance and capacity scaling for virtual SBCs

Protocol validation

Support for all major cloud environments

Flexible SIP header manipulation

Signaling protocol inter-working (SIP, SIP-T, and H.323)

Carrier tech prefix insertion/removal

Configurable called/calling party address manipulation

Codec transcoding DTMF interworking (RFC2833, Inband and SIP INFO)

Interoperability

