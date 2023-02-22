Nakla to Unveil a Referral Program Soon for its Loyal Customers

Nakla is soon going to come up with a referral program with the aim of helping its customers gain extra points for using the platform and spreading the word about the same.

Riyadh, KSA, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ — A Middle-East financial technology app, Nakla, will soon announce its foreseen referral program. This will help consumers gain exciting rewards along with their friends.

This exciting referral program works like a game. All you require to do is to refer your friend to the Nakla app, and you both earn some bonus in your wallet. Old customers can make several referrals per their wish and earn up to a decent amount per referral.

However, it is essential that the referred person sign up for the app and complete their verification procedure to start utilizing the platform. After that, they can start investing in their desired fund using the app and earn rewards.

Unlike several other promotions, Nakla’s referral plan distinguishes itself by encouraging new users to collect the essential number of assets for qualifying for the referral award. Consumers get the benefit of referring numerous friends as per their will. However, they must be a new Nakla app consumer, and every user can only utilize one referral code.

Steps to follow to refer your friend

In case you have been using the Nakla app and are an existing consumer, you can share your referral code with the one you want. They can utilize this code during the signup process. You can get the code/link on your Nakla account.

It is essential for the referred person to meet the minimum investment needs within the given tenure.

Once the requirement is met, the referral bonus gets added to both accounts within the given number of days.

Conditions Associated with the Referral Program

Referral bonuses are allocated to the individual’s account during the specified tenure of every month.

It is crucial for customers to maintain the bonus amount in their accounts for a specific period.

The bonus is not implemented in the case of joint account holders.

Customers must use the code when onboarding, as it cannot be added at a later stage.

The referral program can be accessed only by those staying in the Middle East.

Nakla keeps all the rights to modify or limit the provision of the bonus without giving any notice. If Nakla suspects deceitful behaviour, it may reserve the right to make harsh decisions, like withdrawing the promotions comprising referral bonuses.

Areej Alturki, Founder of the Nakla app, stated, “We are thrilled to announce soon our referral program that our customers have been demanding for some time. Our customers play a major role in our success, and we aim to grow it further with our new innovation.”

Nakla aims to help investors provide an all-in-one platform from where they can invest in their desired mutual funds without any hassle. The platform provides investors with complete details regarding the funds that help them make informed decisions. Hence, introducing this referral program will help us reward our trustworthy consumers for spreading the news about our app in their community.

As you are all aware, our objective is to dispel the widespread perception that investment is a privilege by liberalizing and making it accessible to everybody. Nakla streamlines conventional traders’ instruments, permitting anybody to register an account and begin investing and building their money. We urge our customers to prepare in advance, avoid expensive costs and remain consistent as the cornerstone of our approach.

About Nakla:

Nakla is Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing investing platform, catering to both new and seasoned investors. By combining tried-and-true investment strategies with cost-cutting technology, the platform makes investment easy and affordable for everyone.

They give clients on-demand access to financial professionals and assist them in growing wealth through a customized, low-cost, diversified portfolio. Nakla simplifies traditional investors’ tools, allowing anybody to open an account in minutes, entirely online, and start investing and growing their money.