Single Source Solutions Partners with Infor to Offer Cloud-Based ERP Solutions

Fishers, Indiana, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Single Source Solutions, a leading provider of ERP solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Infor, a leading software provider. The partnership will enable Single Source Solutions to offer a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business management applications, designed for mid-sized customers across various industries.

“Our mission is to help customers build for the future, and we believe that this partnership with Infor will help us achieve that goal,” said Shantell Carman, CEO of Single Source Solutions. “By combining our strengths, we can offer customers a complete, real-time view of their business anytime, anywhere. Our cloud-based ERP solutions, including Acumatica and Infor business applications, are specialized by industry and built for the cloud to enable a global supply chain, networked analytics, and an artificial intelligence-led user experience.”

Infor software is designed for progress, with 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries. Their business applications are specialized by industry and built for the cloud to enable a global supply chain, networked analytics, and an artificial intelligence-led user experience.

Through this partnership, Single Source Solutions and Infor will offer a range of cloud-based solutions that are designed to drive constant innovation in the enterprise, and enable customers to build for the future. Customers will benefit from the unique all-inclusive user licensing model of Acumatica, as well as the specialized industry solutions offered by Infor.

