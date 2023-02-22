Airless Packaging Market Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Airless Packaging Market: by Material (Glass, Plastic, and Metal), by Packaging (Bottles and Jars, Bags and Pouches, and Tubes), by End-User (Pharmaceuticals, Personal and Homecare, Petcare, and Others) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The airless packaging market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the airless packaging industry.

Airless Packaging Industry Outlook

The airless packaging market was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Airless packaging is liquid dispensing packaging that prevents atmospheric air from encountering the formulation. This packaging aids in increasing the shelf life of products and achieve a high evacuation rate with accurate dosing. Zero wastage is an important parameter in the packaging world to ensure low wastage. Most premium products are expensive, containing active ingredients that are prone to oxidation and thus, are majority packed in airless packaging.

Factors Affecting the Airless Packaging Market Over the Forecast Period:

The growing demand for airless packaging from dermal drug manufacturers and rising demand for premium cosmetic products is leading to the growth of the airless packaging market across the globe.

Many personal care manufacturers are adopting low-cost packaging over airless packaging, which is impacting the market’s growth.

Volatility in crude oil prices is mainly observed due to global demand and supply gaps of crude oil, fluctuation in currencies, and OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries). Availability of raw material is affected by continuous fluctuation in crude oil prices, which leads to uncertainty in the supply and demand for airless packaging. Key raw materials need producing airless packaging bottles, jars, and pouches include PP, PET, and acrylic, which are derived from crude oil.

Impact of COVID-19 on Airless Packaging Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to decline the global sales of airless packaging in 2020. This is due to the decline in the demand for cosmetics and personal care products amidst the pandemic. The ‘work from home’ in the IT sector in major economies has led to declining demand for cosmetics. However, a certain growth is provided to the airless packaging market from the pharmaceutical industry amidst the crisis. Though, the decline in cosmetics will severely hamper the growth of the airless packaging market across the globe.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global airless packaging market study based on material, packaging, and end-users.

The airless packaging market is segmented based on material into –

Plastic

Glass

Others

The airless packaging market is segmented based on packaging into –

Bottles and Jars

Bags and Pouches

Tubes

The airless packaging market is segmented based on end-users into-

Pharmaceuticals

Petcare

Personal Care Products

Other End-Users

Airless Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The airless packaging market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2019, Europe held the largest share in the global airless packaging market, backed by leading cosmetics manufacturing companies in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period. This is due to the demand for premium cosmetic products due to the rising urbanization in emerging economies, such as India and China.

Airless Packaging Market Key Competitors Include –

The airless packaging market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key airless packaging players operating in the global market include–

ABC Packaging Ltd.

ALBEA S.A

Aptar Group Inc.

Ball Corporation

Fusion PKG

HCP Packaging

Libo Cosmetic Company Ltd.

Lumson S.p.An

Quadpacks

Raepak Ltd.

RPC Group Ltd

Silgan Holding Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock.

The airless packaging market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Airless Packaging Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On: