Virtual Clinical Trials Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Virtual Clinical Trials Industry Overview

The global virtual clinical trials market size was estimated at 7.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market. The market is majorly driven by a rise in R&D activities, the increasing healthcare digitization, as well as adoption of telehealth. Besides, technological advancements, alliances between clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies as well as supportive government initiatives are anticipated to drive the market. The pandemic of COVID-19 is making the clinical trial industry change the way of conducting ongoing or upcoming trials.

As per the continuum clinical report published in April 2020, approximately 30% of the surveyed clinical trial places are projected to have a huge impact on recruiting patients for new trial studies as well as retaining already-enrolled patients compliant with their study schedules. Also, 81% of the European clinical trial study sites and 56% of the U.S. sites indicated that the patients are less likely to continue participating in studies. Besides, as of March 30, around 30 pharma or biotech companies have reported disruption to a trial as a result of the crisis. Virtual trials are also known as decentralized trials had a significant role to play in the COVID-19 crisis and are set to become a norm in the way trials and real-world studies are run.

A virtual method lets people take part in the trial from their homes ensuring research can continue even when site visits cannot, hence, representing a novel approach of collecting safety and efficacy data from participants of clinical studies. Virtual visits and remote patient monitoring of in-person site visits give participants a choice and peace of mind of not being exposed to unnecessary risks. The virtual studies enable sponsors to include a larger population in the study, thus improving recruitment, engagement, and retention. Also, it enables continuous real-time data collection through digital health technologies. Eventually, virtual connectivity, monitoring as well as management can significantly decrease the effort, time commitment, and burden on the participants, CRCs, and investigators.

Virtual Clinical Trials Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global virtual clinical trials market based on study design, indication, phase and region:

Virtual Clinical Trials Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Interventional

Observational

Expanded Access

Virtual Clinical Trials Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

CNS

Autoimmune/Inflammation

Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic/Endocrinology

Infectious Disease

Oncology

Genitourinary

Ophthalmology

Others

Virtual Clinical Trials Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Virtual Clinical Trials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Virtual Clinical Trials Industry include

ICON, plc

Parexel International Corporation

IQVIA

Covance

PRA Health Sciences

LEO Innovation Lab

Medidata

Oracle

CRF Health

Clinical Ink

Medable, Inc.

Signant Health

Clinical Ink

Halo Health Systems

Croprime

