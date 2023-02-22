U.S. Hospital Emergency Department Market Share, Growth, Top Players and Forecasts 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 23, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Hospital Emergency Department Industry Overview

The U.S. hospital emergency department market size was valued at USD 146.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. The major factor driving the growth of this market includes a high number of visits to hospital Emergency Departments (EDs) and the availability of insurance. According to CDC, there are approximately 130 million ED visits in the U.S. each year. Approximately 22% of adults aged 18 and over visited EDs in 2019. Around 60% of the emergency care was provided during non-business hours, making the non-availability of less expensive options an important factor contributing to the high number of ED visits.

Hospital EDs provide treatment for various indications such as cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, and psychiatry. Increasing the incidence of these conditions is rising the number of ED visits. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population in the U.S. is favoring the market, as the elderly often require urgent medical interventions. Many hospitals are adopting advanced technologies and tools, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), to provide improved diagnosis and to expedite routine procedures, such as devising treatment plans and prescriptions for patients. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the adoption of telehealth in hospitals to multiple folds. The use of telehealth is helping the hospital to reduce waiting time and overcrowding in the EDs.

Medicare and Medicaid offer insurance for emergency health services. According to CDC, over 40% of ED visits by adults over the age of 65 are by ambulance, which is covered under Medicare Part B. Part B Medicare also covers air ambulance trips by helicopter or airplane if care is necessary. Medicare Part A covers a portion of the cost if the patient enters the emergency room and is admitted as an inpatient, while Medicare Part B covers the portion of the cost if the patient receives care from a doctor but is not admitted as an inpatient. Favorable reimbursement for ED services is contributing to the growth of the market for U.S. hospital emergency departments.

Various measures are taken to expand EDs to accommodate more patients are expected to help in addressing the problem of ED overcrowding. For instance, in November 2019, a not-for-profit hospital, Augusta Health, expanded its ED capacity, almost doubling its size, to include 48 treatment rooms.

U.S. Hospital Emergency Department Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. hospital emergency department market on the basis of insurance type and condition:

U.S. Hospital Emergency Department Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Medicare & Medicaid

Private & Others

U.S. Hospital Emergency Department Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Traumatic Conditions

Gastrointestinal Conditions

Psychiatric Conditions

Cardiac Conditions

Neurologic Conditions

Infectious Conditions

Other Conditions

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. Hospital Emergency Department Industry include

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Lakeland Regional Health

St. Joseph’s Health

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

Clarion Hospital

USA Health

Baptist Health South Florida

Montefiore Medical Center

Lac+Usc Medical Center

